New Delhi: On Thursday, Sikhs around the world are celebrating the 353rd birth anniversary of their tenth guru, Guru Gobind Singh Ji.
A spiritual master, warrior, poet and philosopher, Guru Gobind Singh was born in 1666 in Patna and was the son of the ninth Sikh Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur. In 1676, Guru Tegh Bahadur was killed by the Mughals for his refusal to convert to Islam and after his death, Gobind Singh was chosen as the tenth Guru when he was only nine years old.
Gobind Singh stood against the Mughal rulers, fought against injustice and subsequently established the Khalsa, at the Takht Sri Keshgarh Sahib near Anandpur, in Punjab.
Under his guidance, Khalsa followed a strict moral code and spiritual discipline. In 1708, before his death, the tenth Guru declared the Guru Granth Sahib, the sacred book of Sikhism, as a permanent Sikh Guru.
On today’s pious occasion, devotees offer prayers and go to the guruduwara in large numbers, where devotional songs are played and langar is served.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi too, greeted the nation on the occasion and shared a video on the guru describing how he fought against injustice and caste discrimination.
He captioned it as,”We bow to the venerable Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji on his Prakash Parv”.
The prime minister said Gobind Singh’s philosophy and ideals are relevant for the ‘New India’. Other leaders including the President and Vice President, also paid homage to the Sikh guru.
Netizens too bombarded Twitter, praising the Sikh guru and thanking him for the sacrifices he made:
.