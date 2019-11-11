Guru Nanak Jayanti or Gurpurab is one of the sacred festivals celebrated by the Sikh communities around the world. This year the festival is falling on November 12 and the day marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the first Sikh Guru. Guru Nanak who was born on April 15, 1469, was highly regarded for his teachings on there being one God, an ultimate truth. On the occasion of Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary, his followers will be celebrating the day with much fanfare.

His message of peace, love, and brotherhood is recited via his memorable quotes, sayings and hymns scripted in Guru Granth Sahib, the holy scripture of Sikhs. His belief in the one God and nothing above him irrespective of caste and religion remains the foundation of his teachings.

Check out some of the Inspirational quotes by Guru Nanak:

Quote Reads: There is but One God. His name is Truth; He is the Creator. He fears none; he is without hate. He never dies; He is beyond the cycle of births and death. He is self-illuminated. He is realized by the kindness of the True Guru. He was True in the beginning; He was True when the ages commenced and have ever been True. He is also True now.

Quote Reads: Burn worldly love, rub the ashes and make ink of it, make the heart the pen, the intellect the writer, write that which has no end or limit.

Quote Reads: If there is one God, then there is only His way to attain Him, not another. One must follow that way and reject the other. Worship not him who is born only to die, but Him who is eternal and is contained in the whole universe.

Quote Reads: If the people use the wealth bestowed on them by God for themselves alone or for treasuring it, it is like a corpse. But if they decide to share it with others, it becomes sacred food.

Quote Reads: Asceticism doesn’t lie in mere words; He is an ascetic who treats everyone alike. Asceticism doesn’t lie in visiting burial places; it lies not in wandering about nor in bathing at places of pilgrimage. Asceticism is to remain pure amidst impurities.

Quote Reads: Owing to ignorance of the rope the rope appears to be a snake; owing to ignorance of the Self the transient state arises of the individualized, limited, phenomenal aspect of the Self.

Quote Reads: There are worlds and more worlds below them, and there are a hundred thousand skies over them. No one has been able to find the limits and boundaries of God. If there be any account of God, then alone the mortal can write the same; but God’s account does not finish, and the mortal himself dies while still writing.

Quote Reads: Me, the bard out of work, the Lord has applied to His service. In the very beginning, He gave me the order to sing His praises night and day. The Master summoned the minstrel to His True Court. He clothed me with the robe of His true honour and eulogy. Since then, the True Name had become my ambrosial food.

Quote Reads: That one plant should be sown and another be produced cannot happen; whatever seed is sown, a plant of that kind even comes forth.

Quote Reads: Thou has a thousand eyes and yet not one eye; Thou host a thousand forms and yet not one form.

The birth of Guru Nanak, who taught the message of one god and established a unique social and spiritual platform based on truth, love, equality and morality, is celebrated with great fervor by people of the Sikh community across the world.

The celebration is similar to the festivities around anniversaries of other Sikh gurus and includes hymns and prayers. The festivities start two days before Guru Nanak Jayanti with a nonstop reading of the holy book, Guru Granth Sahib, in the Gurudwaras for 48 hours and it is called Akhand Path. Nagarkirtan, a procession is organised on the day prior to the Jayanti. The Panj Pyaras lead this procession carrying the Palanquin of the holy book Guru Granth Sahib and the Nishan Sahib, which is the Sikh flag. During the procession, people sing devotional songs and hymns. Mock battles and martial arts using traditional weapons are displayed by the Gatka teams.