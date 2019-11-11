Guru Nanak Jayanti also known as Gurpurab is just around the corner and the Sikh community around India are gearing up to celebrate the festival with fervour. This year, the festival is falling on November 12 and the day marks the birth anniversary of the first Guru, Guru Nanak. Born on April 15, 1469, in Rai-Bhoi-di Talwandi (Now in Pakistan; Nanakana Sahib) is the founder of Sikhism. He is known as one of the greatest religious innovators of all times. He travelled across the world to spread the message of peace, and the teachings of God.

On this day, the celebrations commence early in the morning around 4 to 5 am. This time of the day is referred to as Amrit Vela. The day begins with the singing of morning hymns known as Asaa-Ki-Vaar. This is followed by Katha and Kirtan. Following that is the Langar, a special community lunch, which is arranged at the Gurudwaras.

According to the lunar calendar, Guru Nanak’s birthday is celebrated on full moon day of Kartik month or Kartik Poornima. Baba Guru Nanak Dev, the first guru of Sikhs, holds the highest position among the 10 gurus worshipped by the community. Guru Nanak was the first of the 10 Sikh Gurus.

Here we bring you best greetings to share on this sacred day:

Kissi Ne Pucha Tera Gharbaar Kitna Hai

Kissi Ne Pucha Tera Karobaar Kitna Hai

Kssi Ne Pucha Tera Parivaar Kitna Hai

Koi Virla Hi Puch Da Hai,

Tera Guru Naal Pyaar Kitna Hai..

Happy Guru Purub…

May Guru Nanak Dev Ji inspire you to achieve all your goals,

bless you with peace and bestow you with eternal joy and happiness.

Happy Gurpurab!

Happy Gurpurab to all the sikhs and to everyone who is a well-wisher of the ideals of sikhism….

Let us all celebrate janam divas,

Prakash utsav divas of Guru Nanak dev ji

Guru Nanak Dev ji says that everything happens by God’s Grace,

God knows better what is right or wrong for us.

“Hukam Rajayee Chalna Nanak Likheya Naal”.

Guru Nanak Dev ji belief in one God, who gives to Everyone.

He said,” I am neither Hindu Nor Muslim, I am a follower of god”.

He passes the message of welfare of the whole humanity and not just one community

“Nanak Naam Chardi Kala Tere Bhane Sarbat da bhala”.

May Guru Nanak Dev Ji inspire you to achieve all your goals,

Bless you with peace and bestow you with eternal joy and happiness.

Happy Gurpurab!

Sabhna jiya ka ek daataa

so mai visar na jaaee

May Guru Nanak Birthday

Enlighten your heart & mind

with knowledge & sanctity

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

Nanak Naam Jahaaz Hai

Jo Chadhe So Uttre Paar!

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

As per the beliefs, almighty dwells in every one of his creations and constitutes the eternal truth. He had set up various spiritual social and political platforms based on equality, goodness, and virtue. His teachings are registered in the form of 974 hymns in the holy texts of the Guru Granth Sahib. According to the beliefs of Sikh religion, it is believed that the spirit of Nanak Dev descended upon each of the nine subsequent Gurus.