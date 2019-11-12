New Delhi: As the nation celebrates the birth anniversary of Sikhism founder, Guru Nanak Dev, several political leaders took to Twitter to wish the nation on the auspicious occasion.
Founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak was the first Sikh Guru who travelled across the world to spread the message of peace, and teachings of God. This year’s Gurupurab is even more special as it will mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji.
Guru Nanak was born at Rai Boi di Talwandi, also known as Nankana Sahib, which is currently in Sheikhpura district of Pakistan. One of the holiest festivals for the Sikh community, the day is celebrated on the full moon day of the Kartik month as per the Hindu calendar, with great pomp and show.
In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi wrote, ”Today, on the very special occasion of the 550th Prakash Parv of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, my greetings to everyone. This is a day to rededicate ourselves to fulfilling Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s dream of a just, inclusive and harmonious society”.
Shah, on the other hand, said the Modi government was dedicated to the teachings and thoughts of Guru Nanak Dev and added that the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor was a true tribute to the first Sikh Guru.
Union Minister Rajnath Singh said the teaching of the Guru is an inspiration for people.
Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra , Rahul Gandhi and other leaders also paid their tributes.
To mark the celebrations, two days prior to the birthday of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, devotees across the world read the holy book, Guru Granth Sahib, in the Gurudwaras which is called Akhand Path. A day prior to the birthday, a procession is organised which is led by Panj Pyaras and known as Nagarkirtan.