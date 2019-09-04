Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa has come out with his latest single titled ‘Ishq Tera’ which also features Bollywood actor Nushrat Bharucha. The song is a romantic melody which tells the story of love at first sight. The song is written, composed and crooned by Guru. Earlier today, Guru also took to Instagram to share the promo of the song. He captioned it as, “#Ishqtera is Out Now Enjoy Because everyone remembers their first love…@nushratbharucha @bhushankumar @tseries.official @gaana @adityadevmusic. (sic)”



Talking about the song, Guru told Times of India, “Ishq Tera is a really unique song for me as an artist. The song celebrates love and simplicity. For me it’s been a great experience so far, it was nice to shoot with a dear friend Nushrat Bharucha and I believe my fans are going to love this new side of me which is slightly different from what they’ve seen earlier. ”

Nushrat spoke to DNA about her single and said, “I am super-excited about Ishq Tera with my talented friend Guru. It is a lovely song that beautifully captures the emotions of falling in love. I’ve been hooked to it since the time I heard it first and I can’t wait for its release.”

The song is viral on social media and has already garnered over two million views in a couple of hours.

Watch the video here:



Meanwhile, Nushrat will be next seen in Dream Girl opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Dream Girl also features Vijay Raaz, Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, and Nidhi Bisht among others. The film is slated to hit the screens on September 13.