Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa was recently attacked in Vancouver after a live performance at Queen Elizabeth Theater. He has returned to India with four stitches on his right eyebrow. He now revealed that he will not perform in Canada for the rest of his life.

Randhawa took to his Twitter handle to share a photograph of his face and wrote, “Guru is back in India with four stitches on his right eyebrow and a mega successful USA/Canada tour. The incident happened on July 28 in Vancouver when Guru told a Punjabi man not to come on stage, while he was performing for the audience. That man was trying to come on stage again and again and then he started fighting with everyone backstage. He was known to the local promoter Surinder Sanghera, who sent him away during the show”.



“But at the end when Guru finished the show and was leaving the stage, that punjabi man came and hit him hard on his face with a punch , because of which Guru started bleeding on the spot from his forehead above eyebrow and went back to stage and showed it to the audience,” the post further read.

The post read that the singer is “home now feeling safe in India”.

“He said he won’t ever perform in Canada for the rest of his life. Guru said his Guru Nanak Devji has saved him and prayed to Waheguru to give that man a good sense of understanding what to do and what not to.”

A few days ago, a picture of him wiping his face went viral on social media. Reports suggest that the man who attacked Randhawa was misbehaving with the singer throughout the concert.

His friend Preet Harpal shared the photo on Facebook and expressed concern over an artiste’s safety at such concerts.

Randhawa is known for his popular tracks such as ‘High rated gabru,’ ‘Suit suit,’ ‘Patola,’ ‘Ban ja tu meri rani’ and ‘Lahore’.

(With inputs from IANS)