Actor Hina Khan is riding high on success with her latest web series Damaged 2 and the teaser of her upcoming web series Hacked. Her fans are excited for the show to release and they can’t keep calm. Now, taking to Instagram today, she has shared her cover picture from a Lifestyle magazine photoshoot. Posing sensuously in a shimmery off-shoulder bralette with dramatic sleeves teamed up with high-waist trousers, she has set the internet on fire.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Cover girl for @fitlookmagazine ‘s 3rd anniversary issue Founder @mohit.kathuria1987 Shot by @praveenbhat Stylist @sayali_vidya Look by @seemakhan76official.” (sic)

Take a look at the photo here:



Earlier, she has uploaded her pictures in a backless lilac-coloured dress teamed up with a pair of golden earrings, dewy makeup, highlighted cheeks, kohl in eyes and a dash of pink nude lipstick. Flaunting her sexy back and perfectly toned curves, she has set the screen on ablaze with her latest hot look. Needless to say, she looks stunning in the photos.



Meanwhile, her series Hacked first motion poster is out. The story is reportedly about a boy falling in love with an older girl until it becomes his obsession. Before releasing the poster, Vikram Bhatt shared a few pics of his hacked phone. He wrote, “Await the poster release!! At 4:04 today, there will be #NowhereToHide for you. Secure your At 4:04 today, there will be #NowhereToHide for you. Secure your connection and be prepared to get #Hacked.” (sic)



Recently, her web series Damaged 2 has released. It marked Hina’s debut in the digital world. The series revolves around the life of a single woman and an obsessed hacker.

On the professional front, she was last seen in Arijit Singh’s song ‘Raanjhana’ opposite Priyank Sharma. She has several film projects under her kitty. She will be making her Bollywood debut with The Lines. She will also be seen in Wish List and Vikram Bhatt’s North of Srinagar. Another film under her kitty is Indo-Hollywood film, The Country of The Blind where she will be playing the role of a visually challenged girl.