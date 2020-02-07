Actor Hina Khan has finally made her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked, which has hit the theatres today. The film also features Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Siddharth Makkar in important roles. The film that has managed to create a good hype on social media has now been hit by piracy site Tamilrockers. The leak of the film might affect the earning at the box office and this has left the makers worried.

The story revolves around a 19-year-old boy who gets obsessed with a woman in her early 30s named Sameera Khanna (Hina Khan) hacks into her social media accounts to take revenge when she refuses to be in a romantic relationship with him. What ensues is a scary world for Sameera when she realises that she’s being watched all the time. She gets to know that all her private pictures have been leaked on social media, emails are being sent from her accounts without her knowledge and the boy has even accessed the details of her funds and other confidential information. It is a story of revenge, deceit, obsession and what happens when ‘you lose control.’

However, this is not the first time that they have leaked a film. Earlier big films such as Malang, Shikara, Street Dancer 3D, Panga, Hotel Mumbai, Bharaate, Chhapaak, Avane Srimannarayana, Motichoor Chaknachoor, Marjaavaan, Bala, Terminator: Dark Fate, Bypass Road, Ujda Chaman, Housefull 4, The Sky is Pink, Aruvam, Chhichhore, JudgeMentall Hai Kya, Super 30, Kabir Singh, Raatchasi, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Pakkiri, X-Men Dark Phoenix, Sacred Games 2, Mission Mangal, Saaho, Nerkonda Paarvai, Kabir Singh too suffered from piracy.

Last year, Producers Guild of India came up with a press release to curb piracy. As per the press note, anybody who is involved in piracy has to face three years of a jail term or a fine of Rs 10 lakh or both. The note reads, “Cabinet approves an amendment to Cinematograph Act, 1952. If anyone involved in this has to face 3 years jail term or fine of ₹ 10 lakh or both.”

This should be noted that watching a pirated version of the film leaked online only encourages such a website incurring a loss to the entire team of the film. It is an illegal offence to even download the film and watch the pirated version.