Popular actor Hina Khan has proved that ‘hard work pays off’. With her constant efforts, persistence and never-give-up attitude has made sure that she is fulfilling her dreams. After web series Damaged 2, Hina Khan has now ventured into movies. Yes, you read that right! The actor will be seen making her big-screen debut in Vikram Bhatt’s ‘Hacked‘. It is a thriller film which is slated to hit the screens on February 7, 2020.

Hina Khan has taken to Instagram to share the first motion poster of Hacked. She wrote, “Privacy is a myth. There is #NowhereToHide! You will be #Hacked on 07.02.20 @vikrampbhatt @zeestudiosofficial @rohan_shah_ @mohitmalhotra9 @sid.makkar @amarthakkarca @krishnavbhatt #NowhereToHide #JatinSethi”.

The motion poster shows Hina in a lovemaking position. The story is reportedly about a boy falling in love with an older girl until it becomes his obsession. Before releasing the poster, Vikram Bhatt shared a few pics of his hacked phone. He wrote, “Await the poster release!! At 4:04 today, there will be #NowhereToHide for you. Secure your

At 4:04 today, there will be #NowhereToHide for you. Secure your connection and be prepared to get #Hacked.

Take a look here:

The motion poster is extremely intriguing and gripping and makes us question if ‘Privacy is a misconception.