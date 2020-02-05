Actor Hina Khan is currently in Delhi for the promotions of her upcoming film Hacked. Enjoying the Delhi winters, for the event, she donned orange sweaters teamed up with red pants and multi-colour footwear. For the glam, she opted for dewy makeup, just a bit of kohl in eyes and a dash of lipstick. She has accessorised her look with a pair of quirky earrings and a couple of rings.

She finished her look with her hair tied in half leaving the tresses to fall back. Sharing the post, she wrote, “#Hacked #WinterFashion Promotions in Delhi Outfit @forever21 @ona_label Earrings @zohra_india Mules @fyorindia Styled by @sayali_vidya MUA @sachinmakeupartist Hairstylist @sayedsaba @pawanraikwar.” (sic)

Take a look at the photos here:

Earlier, she has shared her hot pictures in pink co-ords consisting of a knot front top teamed up with high waist pants which she paired with multi-coloured purple heels. The actor tied up her hair into a ponytail and opted for a nude makeup look with purple eyeliner as she posed in front of the paparazzi.

Talking about Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked, it features Hina Khan, Rohan Shah and Mohit Malhotra in the lead roles. The story revolves around a 19-year-old boy who gets obsessed with a woman in her early 30s named Sameera Khanna (Hina Khan) hacks into her social media accounts to take revenge when she refuses to be in a romantic relationship with him. What ensues is a scary world for Sameera when she realises that she’s being watched all the time. She gets to know that all her private pictures have been leaked on social media, emails are being sent from her accounts without her knowledge and the boy has even accessed the details of her funds and other confidential information.

She has several film projects under her kitty. She will be making her Bollywood debut with The Lines. She will also be seen in Wish List and Vikram Bhatt’s North of Srinagar. Another film under her kitty is Indo-Hollywood film, The Country of The Blind where she will be playing the role of a visually challenged girl.