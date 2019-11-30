The country that was left shocked after the brutality of the Nirbhaya rape case seven years back is once again crying for justice. People on Twitter have made angry posts demanding a death penalty for the four arrested for raping and burning a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad.

Twitter is filled with furious posts made by people from all across the country wanting capital punishment for the monsters who, under the influence of alcohol, strategised a plan to rape and murder the girl. Actor Anupam Kher took to Twitter and tagged Home Minister Amit Shah to direct his attention to the gruesome case and demanded a law that grants capital punishment to the rape-accused. He expressed his concern towards the protection of women in the country and wrote, “#Priyanka_Reddy के साथ हुए वहशी बलात्कार करने वालों को बीच चौराहे पर उल्टा लटका कर सीधा गोली मार देनी चाहिए। आदरणीय @AmitShah जी! गृह मंत्री के रूप में आपने काफ़ी साहसिक निर्णयात्मक निर्णय लिए है। बलात्कारियों को तुरंत मौत की सजा हो जानी चाहिए!! बस ऐसा एक क़ानून पास करवा दीजिए।” (sic)

#HangRapists and #PunishRapistsInPublic are two of the many trends on Twitter that are being used currently to ask justice for the doctor who was abducted, tortured, raped and murdered by four men near a toll plaza. There’s been raging debate about whether or not to provide capital punishment to those who are guilty of rape by the court of law. The anger and shock in the voices talking about the incident are visible in the posts being made on social media. Check out these tweets:

#HangRapists don’t make any law,they only deserve death, death,death n death. — kundan singh (@kundans111222) November 30, 2019

Once upon a time a group of people humiliated a woman.

In consequence of that a person eradicated an entire clan.

We remember that misadventure as the “द्रौपदी चीर हरण”.

That was the India back then.

It wasn’t a cruel act of rape though.#HangRapists#Priyanka_Reddy@PMOIndia — Keval Chauhan (@KevalRChauhan) November 30, 2019

#HangRapists. D law need to be amended. There shld be death penalty to all rapists even if it is a minor. If minor is capable of committing crime of rape/murder why he should be protected in the name of juvenile. No mercy.@narendramodi @AmitShah @HMOIndia @JPNadda @BJP4India — Mission Kranti (मिशन क्रांति) (@1955Verma) November 30, 2019

Bring back this Barbaric Medieval torture techniques for Rapists. Burn them in front of their family and friends…. 😡😡😡😡 Let them feel what a woman felt during that torture.#PriyankaReddy #RIPHumanity #HangRapists #NirbhayaCase

#PunishRapistsInPublic pic.twitter.com/8bPPlNZTZf — Sagar Gholap (@sagargholap1) November 30, 2019

Please @narendramodi make this law very strict especially death punishments so that no one can even dare to rape any girl again!!🙏🏽 #RIPPriyankaReddy #HangRapists — Dhananjay Nagaonkar (@DhannoArsenal) November 30, 2019

Respected @narendramodi ji

There are cases in which rapists themselves are giving proof by making videos, amend laws to make sure at least these people got hanged in 72-hours from getting arrested.@AmitShah @rsprasad #RIPPriyanakaReddy #HangRapists #PunishRapistsInPublic — Abhishek (@jnuboy) November 30, 2019

All About The Hyderabad Rape Case

A 26-year-old veterinarian went missing on Wednesday night on her way from work. As revealed by her family members, she parked her bike at the Shamshabad toll booth and took a cab to visit a dermatologist. Later, when she came back, she found the tyre of her bike deflated after which she found that a stranger offered her help, however, she refused, dialled her sister and informed that she was feeling uncomfortable. The sister asked her to stay near the toll booth, however, when she later called the doctor, the family found her phone to be switched off. The family then went to check for her at the booth itself but didn’t find her there. They then proceeded to the police station to file a missing report.

On Friday evening, the Cybrabad police arrested four men for allegedly raping and killing the doctor on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Police identified them as Mohammed Areef (26), Jollu Shiva (20), Jollu Naveen (20) and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu (20), natives of Narayanpet district.

VC Sjjanar, Commissioner of Cyberabad police held a press conference and revealed how the four accused shaped a plan under the influence of alcohol and waited for the woman to come back from work to the toll booth to pick her bike. The police revealed that the two lorry drivers and their accomplices saw the woman at around 6 pm. They waited for her till 9: 15 pm when the doctor came back to pick her parked vehicle. When she found out that a tyre of her bike was deflated, Areef got off the lorry and offered her help. He then sent Shiva to repair the vehicle.

This is when the doctor called up her sister and told her how she was feeling uncomfortable and a lorry driver offered had sent her bike to get repaired. She told her sister that she felt scared of strangers around.

After this, at around 9:45 pm, the doctor’s phone was found switched off. Areef, Naveen, Chennakeshavulu took the woman to a compound that was closeby. They raped her. The veterinarian was gang-raped by all four of them. Areef forcibly put his hand over her mouth and nose that resulted in asphyxiation. The doctor died on the spot. Areef and Chennakeshavulu then wrapped her body in a blanket and put it in the lorry.

It was at around 10:08 pm that the lorry moved past the toll gate. Shiva and Naveen rode the bike and the lorry proceeded towards Shadnagar at around 10: 33 pm.

The accused stopped at the SR petrol pump at 1 am and tried to buy petrol. However, the people at the petrol pump near Nandigam refused to sell petrol out of suspicion. They then went to an Indian Poil fuel station near Kothur and bought the petrol. They also took out some diesel from their lorry. After taking a u-turn near Shadnagar crossroads, they stopped on the road above the underpass, took out the body and set it on fire at around 2-2:30 am. The four accused finally left the crime scene and disposed of the bike near Kothur.

Police have registered a case under 376 (punishment for rape), 302 (punishment for murder), 307 (attempt to murder), and sections of the Nirbhaya Act under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Police further said all four accused have confessed to the crime.