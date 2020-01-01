New Delhi: People across the world took to social media to post congratulatory messages and warm wishes to usher in 2020, which were tinged with a dash of nostalgia for the year gone by.

From promising to start eating healthy food to maintaining a positive mindset, many Twitter users gave realistic expectations. #Happy2020 and #Welcome2020 trended on Twitter, with netizens going gung-ho about 2020 as they were introspective about what went on in 2019.

Have a look at some tweets:

Happy New Year 🎉🥂 Lets be better human beings this year. Less yelling. More conversation. Less playing victims and outrage. More enjoying this life everyday. Lets Go 2020 — Marc LeFebvre (@OfficialFavor11) January 1, 2020

Namaskar! May Mahaprabhu Lord Jagannath bless you all with happiness, good health . #JaiJagannath #HappyNewYear2020 pic.twitter.com/Ou2DDPos1i — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) January 1, 2020

5 things to quit In 2020: – Trying to please everyone

– Fearing change

– Living in the past

– Putting yourself down

– Overthinking Happy New Year #HappyNew2020 — Keep Smiling (@muaahhhaa) January 1, 2020

In 2020, may your neighbors respect you, troubles neglect you, angels protect you, and heaven accept you. Have lovely day & bless year ahead. Amen#Welcome2020 — کھوجی (@TahirNusrat) January 1, 2020

#happynewyear2020…. 🍁

"Happy everyday! Wish that we can have and hold a 2020 filled with blessings, happiness, sparkles, health and serenity.”

Be happy always 😊 — @roshani shelokar (@Ronia_ros) January 1, 2020

A New Year

Is Unfolding

Like a Blossom

With Petals

Curled Tightly

Concealing the

Beauty Within.#Happy2020 pic.twitter.com/ndETdh1frv — Pinar Akal (@PinarAkal1) December 31, 2019

For a whole New Year full of beauty, care, affection, amazement and joy in every little thing.

Like a Pacinian Galaxy.#Happy2020 #Pathology #IlooklikeaPathologist #AnoNuevo2020 pic.twitter.com/zWt8u9w89b — Laura G. Pastrián MD (@DraEosina) December 31, 2019

A user posted motivational wishes and wrote, “Enjoying this life, one day, one step at a time. There is no race to the finish line, 2019 has been a year of growth, I suspect 2020 is going to be BIG #HappyNewYear ahead.”

Meanwhile, our leaders also extended new year greetings to citizens, with hopes that aspirations of everyone are fulfilled this year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to wish everyone a joyous year ahead and hoped that 2020 is filled with joy and prosperity.