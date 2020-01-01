New Delhi: People across the world took to social media to post congratulatory messages and warm wishes to usher in 2020, which were tinged with a dash of nostalgia for the year gone by.
From promising to start eating healthy food to maintaining a positive mindset, many Twitter users gave realistic expectations. #Happy2020 and #Welcome2020 trended on Twitter, with netizens going gung-ho about 2020 as they were introspective about what went on in 2019.
Have a look at some tweets:
A user posted motivational wishes and wrote, “Enjoying this life, one day, one step at a time. There is no race to the finish line, 2019 has been a year of growth, I suspect 2020 is going to be BIG #HappyNewYear ahead.”
Meanwhile, our leaders also extended new year greetings to citizens, with hopes that aspirations of everyone are fulfilled this year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to wish everyone a joyous year ahead and hoped that 2020 is filled with joy and prosperity.