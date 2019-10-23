Top pan-India star and the Baahubali of the film industry –Prabhas is celebrating his 40th birthday on Wednesday, October 23. The actor is loved by many all across the world, that’s the reason his fans have made special trends around his birthday on social media. Twitter is abuzz with the heartfelt birthday wishes by Prabhas’ fans who have managed to trend hashtags #HappyBirthdayDarling and #HappyBirthdatyPrabhas as we write this story.

Prabhas’ fan-following went to a new extreme after he played the character of Baahubali in the SS Rajamouli fantasy series. The actor was widely appreciated for his performance in the role of Mahendra and Amrendra Baahubali in Baahubali: The Conclusion that went on to emerge as the highest-grossing film of the year and is still the most popular film in last 10 years. The Anushka Shetty and Rana Daggubati starrer created new paths for Prabhas who was considered the biggest pan-India star ever after the film turned into an All-time blockbuster. Taking the same love ahead, Prabhas’ fans have launched new social media campaigns on his birthday. Check out some of the tweets here:

Everyone’s favourite 💕

Man Of Simplicity

Man Of Hardwork

Man of Dedication

Wishing the man of inimitable style and swag,Birthday wishes to Pan India star #Prabhas 😎

A Man with a golden heart and bundle of craze.🔥#HappyBirthdayPrabhas pic.twitter.com/gNN736epjI — VV Vinayak (@VVVinayakOnline) October 23, 2019

His Talent made Him a star

His Hardwork made him Famous

His Courage made him iconic

His CHARACTER made him Legendary#HappyBirthdayPrabhas pic.twitter.com/UI65hG15V4 — Prabhas trends (@TrendsPrabhas) October 23, 2019

Chennai Ma office lo Power star fan 🤩🤩#HappyBirthdayPrabhas pic.twitter.com/crhZDvUur0 — Rebel Star Fan (@SaahoPrasad) October 23, 2019

Wishing Darling #Prabhas a very Happy Birthday 😍🍰💐Many more successful years ahead 😀With Lots of Love – #AnushkaShetty Fans (ASF)❤️ #HappyBirthdayPrabhas pic.twitter.com/vOZHpIhVkU — Anushka Shetty (@Anushka_ASF) October 23, 2019

Wishing our Young Rebel Star and Darling #Prabhas a very Happy birthday Birthday on behalf of All Stylish Star @alluarjun fans 🤗🤗 All the best for #Prabhas20 💥

Wishing him more success and happiness in the upcoming years.#HappyBirthdayPrabhas #HBDPrabhasFromAlluArjunFans pic.twitter.com/XKypDJ2PXv — Trends Allu Arjun ® (@TrendsAlluArjun) October 23, 2019

During shoot pic from saaho song making baby wont you tell me #HappyBirthdayPrabhas pic.twitter.com/oZ9TM2Lpl8 — #HappyBirthdayPrabhas (@SaiKuma89308250) October 23, 2019

Prabhas was last seen in another pan-India film titled Saaho recently. The actor was paired opposite Shraddha Kapoor in the big action-drama. Apart from Prabhas and Shraddha, Saaho boasted hoards of other actors as villains – Neil Nitin Mukesh, Chunky Panday, Jackie Shroff, Mahesh Manjrekar, Murli Kishore and Tinnu Anand among others.