The only image we have synced our systems to recall every time we heard the names Simran and Anjali is that of the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai star Kajol who celebrates her 45th birthday this Monday. Love conquers all cannot be reiterated enough but Kajol made sure that she ingrained the belief in our system with her staunch portrayal of characters from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge in 1995 to Dilwale in 2015.

As the evergreen beauty celebrates her big day today with her loved ones, fans across Twitter wished their favourite through throwback videos and pictures, captioning the same with heartfelt notes and crediting her for redefining romance in the past two decades. While one user shared Kajol’s video with Shah Rukh Khan at an award show and wrote, “Wishing a very happy birthday to the gorgeous lady of Bollywood @KajolAtUN Love from #SRKians #HappyBirthdayKajol (sic)”, another shared Kajol’s collage with actor-husband Ajay Devgn and captioned it, “True love always create something beautiful journey .that means love always give happiness #HappyBirthdayKajol….. (sic)” and yet another shared a clip from her movie Dil Kya Karey and tweeted, “#HappyBirthdayKajol … #kajol (link: https://youtu.be/yb72gvWb7yg) youtu.be/yb72gvWb7yg #dilkyakare movie heartbeat themeDil kya kare movie theme edit soulful song I am will be right here waiting for you : (sic).”

Check Twitterati’s birthday messages for Kajol here:

On the professional front, Kajol was last seen onscreen in Helicopter Eela which didn’t do well at the Box-Office. Talking about her upcoming projects, she said, “As of now, there is absolutely nothing so, maybe I will take a two years’ break, who knows? But yes, I am planning something. Hopefully, I will be able to announce it soon”.