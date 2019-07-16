The elegant, beautiful and gorgeous diva Katrina Kaif has turned a year older today, July 16. The Zero actor who doesn’t share too much of her personal life on social media is currently celebrating her exotic birthday in Mexico. Kat recently shared a picture of herself in a bright multicoloured monokini with a front cut out. In a sexy swimwear, she indeed is setting Mexico beach on fire. The 36-year-old actor looks just 20 in her pictures.

Katrina Kaif started her career with 2003’s Boom which was a critical and commercial failure. However, directors were hesitant to cast her due to her poor command of Hindi. After appearing in the Telugu film, Malliswari in 2004, Katrina Kaif earned commercial success in Bollywood with the romantic comedies Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? in 2005 and Namastey London in 2007. This was followed by a series of box-office hits.

Apart from her outstanding performances in films, she has been winning hearts with her Instagram photos including her bikini pictures. If you follow her on social media, then you may know that Katrina Kaif enjoys a massive fan following of 24.7 million followers. She often keeps breaking the internet by sharing her too-hot-to-handle pics. The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor is also praised by her million followers for flaunting her natural skin. Today, as the actor turns a year older, we take a look at her hot pictures.

Here are 10 hot pictures of the birthday girl Katrina Kaif:

Katrina Kaif’s association with Reebok India

Katrina Kaif is having her me time in Mexico

During a press event in Goa

Behind the scenes

For a magazine shoot

Katrina Kaif loves beaches

A fun-loving kid inside her

Can’t get over Katrina’s hotness

Talking about her professional life, Katrina Kaif will next be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty’s cop-drama, Sooryavanshi.