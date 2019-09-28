Television actor-turned-Bollywood actor Mouni Roy has turned a year older today and has ringed her birthday in Thailand. She has been having a gala time at the location and has shared an array of hot pictures on Instagram. Her social media is flooded with warm birthday wishes and she just can’t hold her excitement for the special day. The Gold actor became a household name with her performance in Ekta Kapoor’s popular show, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Thi and gained fame with the supernatural show Naagin. Soon after that, she made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar’s Gold and later went on to feature on RAW- Romeo Akbar Walter opposite John Abraham.

Currently, she is winning hearts with her song ‘Odhani’ from the upcoming film Made in China opposite Rajkummar Rao. Not only this, but her social media posts often garner a lot of likes and comments, thanks to her style statement and sartorial choices. With 9.7 million followers, she never misses impressing the fashion police.

Here we bring you her top looks that took the internet by storm:

Mouni shared a set of pictures where she can be seen donning a black ensemble over a blue bikini. With fountain at the background, she strikes a sexy pose.



Her latest bikini look at Thailand had made her fans swoon over her hot look. Striking a sexy pose for the selfie, she can be seen flaunting her perfectly toned abs and sporting minimal makeup.



Donning a gorgeous black sharara she has teamed her look with silver chandbalis, matching bracelet, shimmery makeup, pink lipstick and has styled her hair in soft curls leaving the tresses loose.



Making her fans ogle over her, she has shared her pictures in a pink crop top teamed up with lose denim. She accessorised her look with a neckpiece, subtle makeup and styled her hair in a ponytail. Flaunting her washboard abs, she looks jaw-dropping gorgeous, as always.



For the recent held IIFA awards, she took the red carpet by storm in pastel green flurry gown. She teamed up her look with perfect makeup, smokey eyes, nude lipstick and hair styled in a bun. With minimal jewellery, she looked ravishing, as always.



Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in Made in China and Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.

Happy Birthday Mouni Roy!