Superstar Salman Khan has turned 54 today and It’s a super big day for Sallu Bhai’s fans today. His fans started #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan hours before his birthday. Many are tweeting on micro-blogging site Twitter to wish him loads of happiness. Fans are showering their love and praises in their tweets for him. Twitter is now full of lovely wishes for the star and we have compiled a few of them.
Salman has been receiving birthday wishes from celebrities too. Actor Varun Dhawan took to Twitter in order to wish Salman Khan for his 54th birthday. “Here’s wishing the youngest, coolest and supremely talented actor of our country @BeingSalmanKhan a very happy birthday. Who taught me handsome is what handsome does. #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan,” wrote Varun Dhawan.
Sophie Choudhary wishes, “Happy bday to the one millions call “bhai” but for me will forever be my first crush. Kindest, most handsome and perhaps naughtiest in the nicest way. Happy bday @beingsalmankhan .Good health & happiness always!! Loveee. #happybirthdaysalmankhan #salmankhan #aboutlastnight”.
Check out some of the wonderful wishes for Sallu Bhai right here:
On the professional front, Salman’s ‘Dabangg 3’ has hit the theatres last Friday. The film has been scoring huge at the box office. He will next feature in ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ co-starring Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff.