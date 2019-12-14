2019 has been a year of raising the bar for mommy-goals by De Dana Dan star Sameera Reddy as she became a poster girl of what pregnancy shouldn’t be and as the diva turns 39 years-old in style, we can’t help but relive the five times new mommies drew a leaf out of her book of inspiration. Sameera gave birth to her daughter Nyra Varde on July 12, 2019 and has a son named Hans Varde who is four-years-old.

Seen documenting her struggles and how every struggle and every tiring day is worth it, Sameera launched a campaign this year called Imperfectly Perfect in which she tried to connect with the young mothers who are searching for a balance between their individuality and their duties as new mothers. Going back down the memory lane and into her scenic Instagram profile, we pull out our favourite five times Sameera set goals.

Nine months pregnant, Sameera got clicked in an underwater photoshoot wearing pink and neon bikini and did not shy away from flaunting her baby bump. While sharing the bold pictures, Sameera mentioned that she wanted to show off her bump. “I wanted to celebrate the beauty of the bump in my 9th month. At a time when we feel the most vulnerable, tired, scared, excited and at our biggest and most beautiful! I look forward to sharing it with you guys and I know the positivity will resonate because we all are at different phases of our lives with unique sizes and we need to love and accept ourselves at every level #imperfectlyperfect (sic)”, Sameera writes.

Sameera is all about body positivity. The actor has been mercilessly trolled on social media for her body but she never let the ‘hate comments’ affect her. Sameera, who promised to share her post partum pictures with her fans, shared a sneak peek of her body post her delivery. Sharing pictures of her body in a black bodycon dress, she captioned it, “As part of my #imperfectlyperfect campaign I promised I’d share my post partum journey so here goes. It’s really damn hard on the body when it’s a c section because the stitches hurt like mad. Nothing can ready you for the sleepless nights of endless feeding and your body just feels so out of whack it can really get you down. The tummy swelling takes a while to go and this is day 5 post delivery ..(sic).”

Sharing her views on breastfeeding and how difficult it gets sometimes for a mother to balance the needs of her baby and her own life, Sameera posted a picture of herself and her little bundle of joy wrapped in her arms while talking about the ‘imperfectly perfect’ ways to take care of the baby. Her post read, “Day 11 – Happiness galore with no sleep, colic and feeding round the clock ! I think I forgot how stressful breastfeeding can be !! I mean the pressure Is quite real and the whole top feed balance after a csec is hectic! I finally am exclusively feeding her but the whole process is something that should be natural but it’s made to be very stressful . I realised with the feedback that a lot of women struggle with it . I think it’s cool if a mom wants to move totally to formula or only BF or balance both . There is no shame and no one can define what’s the perfect way . We’re doing the best we can ! Ladoos to pumps I’m on job but damn it’s really quite hard !” (sic)

After educating young mothers about breastfeeding, body acceptance and taking right care of their bodies, actor Sameera Reddy made a new post that talks about loving yourself. The actor has posted a throwback picture from her teenage days on Instagram and the caption on the post reveals how she spent most of her childhood stressing over her appearance. Sameera’s post is quite relatable as it talks about the problems every child faces while growing up. The actor focuses on body issues and how she used to have difficulty in accepting her chubby physique when she was a teenager. The caption on the post read, “Guess who ? Age 13 . Tallest in her class and awkward as hell ! .. #throwbackthursday #teengirl I wish Someone taught me to love myself and have a positive body image back then . Spent all my teen years stressing over ppl accepting me and losing weight ! #imperfectlyperfect” (sic).

Just two months after giving birth to her bundle of joy, Nyra, actress Sameera Reddy was already climbing heights of achievements, literally, by scaling the tallest peak in Karnataka with her little daughter strapped on. Sharing a video from her journey, Sameera made fans and new moms go wide-eyed with her inspiring tale. She revealed in the caption, “Attempted climbing to Mullayanagiri Peak with Nyra strapped on! I stopped midway cos I was so out of breath ! 6300 ft high it’s the tallest Peak in Karnataka! So many messages from New moms saying they are inspired to travel & I’m thrilled my travel stories are getting such a positive response! It’s very easy to feel low post baby & I’m super determined to not let it get me down! for moms asking I did not express I just fed her on demand everywhere! Less fuss and easy to travel this way ! .. #onthemove #momlife #travelstories #motherhood #travel #keeponmoving #positivevibes #chikmagalur #karnataka #mullayanagiri #peak (sic).”

For the uninitiated, Sameera Reddy married tp businessman Akshai Varde in 2014 and delivered their firstborn son in 2015.

Sameera is known for her work in films Maine Dil Tujhko Diya (2002), Plan (2004), Musafir (2004), Taxi No. 9 2 11 (2006), One Two Three (2008), Race (2008), and De Dena Dan (2009) among others.