Diwali is here! People around the world are prepping for Diwali Puja and are lighting up earthen lamps. Also, they are wishing their loved ones with Happy Diwali messages, stickers and Gifs. The day is celebrated in honour of Lord Rama (the incarnation of Lord Vishnu in the human form) who returned to his kingdom, Ayodhya after an exile of 14 long years followed by his coronation. According to Hindu mythology, everyone in his kingdom cleaned and decorated houses with tiny oil lamps. The name Deepavali means ‘row or series of lights’.

The main Diwali 2018 night (Badi Deepavali) of the five-day festival has already begun and so the wishes and greetings of the festival will be poured throughout the day. The auspicious occasion coincides with the darkest night (the only time Amavasya is considered auspicious) of the Hindu Lunisolar month Kartika in Bikram Sambat calendar.