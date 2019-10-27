The biggest festival of the year, Diwali or Deepavali is finally here. The main Diwali 2018 night (Badi Deepavali) of the five-day festival has already begun and so the wishes and greetings of the festival will be poured throughout the day. The auspicious occasion coincides with the darkest night (the only time Amavasya is considered auspicious) of the Hindu Lunisolar month Kartika in Bikram Sambat calendar.

Diwali is associated with bright lights, decorating houses, colourful rangolis, smiling children, beautifully dressed individuals, mouth-watering delicacies, sweets and lots of happiness. The day is celebrated in honour of Lord Rama (the incarnation of Lord Vishnu in the human form) who returned to his kingdom, Ayodhya after an exile of 14 long years followed by his coronation. According to Hindu mythology, everyone in his kingdom cleaned and decorated houses with tiny oil lamps. The name Deepavali means ‘row or series of lights’.

Here we bring you the best greetings and messages:

Quote Reads:

Light a lamp of love!

Blast a chain of sorrow!

Shoot a rocket of prosperity!

Fire a flowerpot of happiness!

Wish you and your family sparking Diwali!

Quote Reads: May the beauty of the festival of lights fill your home with happiness and my the new year bring joy, peace, and prosperity in your life. Wish you and family a very Happy Diwali!!

Quote Reads: Hope the festival of lights brings your way bright sparkles of peace, contentment, joy, and happiness which stays with you throughout this year and also in the years to come. May the lamp of joy remain illuminated in your life now and forever. Have a joyous Diwali!

Quote Reads: May light triumph over darkness and good over evil. May the spirit of light illuminate your life and fill it with bliss and contentment. Have a joyous and blessed Diwali!

Quote Reads:

Deepak ki roshni se roshan ho sara jag sansar

Liye saath Sita aur laxman ko Ram ji hain aaye

Har shehar yu lage mano ayodhya ho,

Aao har dwar, har gali, har mod pe hum deep jalaye

Diwali ki Subhkamnayein!

Quote Reads:

Happiness is in the air

Its Diwali everywhere

Let’s show some love and care

And wish everyone out there

Happy Diwali!!!

Quote Reads: May you attain full inner illumination! May the supreme light enlighten your understanding! May you attain the inexhaustible spiritual wealth of the Self! May you prosper gloriously on the material as well as spiritual level!

Quote Reads: Ram! The light of lights, the self-luminous inner light of the Self is ever shining steadily in the chamber of your heart. Sit quietly. Close your eyes. Fix the mind on this supreme light and enjoy the real Deepavali, by attaining illumination of the soul.

Quote Reads:

Pal Pal Sunhare phool Khile,

Kabhi Na Ho Kaanto Ka Saamna,

Jindagi Aapko Khushiyo Se Bhari Mile,

Dipawali ke pawan absar par yehi hain humari Shubhkamnayen

Quote Reads:

Cherish the good times and the timeless memories made with friends this Diwali. Have a lovely festive time.

Happy Diwali!

On Badi Diwali or the main day of Diwali celebration, Lakshmi Pujan is performed. Being the Goddess of Wealth, Maa Lakshmi is worshipped by many devotees. All the family members sit together and recite prayers and holy songs in front of the idols.

Happy Diwali 2019!