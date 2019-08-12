It’s a special day today for all Muslim brothers. A day to celebrate with near and dear ones with great zeal. Eid al-Adha is also called the Sacrifice Feast. It is one of the most important holiest day celebrated around the world by all Muslims. Eid al-Adha is also known as Bakrid that is celebrated on the tenth day of Dhu al-Hijjah which is the last month of the Islamic calendar. On this auspicious occasion, celebrities have taken to social media platform in order to wish their fans on this wonderful day.

From Narendra Modi, Sachin Tendulkar to Mahesh Babu and Anupam Kher, celebrities are pouring their heartfelt wishes on the occasion of Eid. Most of them have wished for peace and happiness. In between all the troubles that are going around between Pakistan and India, it is high time for harmony and people lead a peaceful life.

Here are some of the wishes by the Bollywood celebrities posted on the micro-blogging site Twitter:

My best wishes on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. I hope it furthers the spirit of peace and happiness in our society. Eid Mubarak! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 12, 2019

Eid Mubarak to all of you 🌈 pic.twitter.com/XLoX4RQZhb — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 12, 2019

Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating the festival of Eid al-Adha.

May the blessings of the Almighty be with everyone. pic.twitter.com/xpJYlc46FI — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 12, 2019

Eid Mubarak to all those celebrating the festival around the world. May the festival strengthen the spirit of peace, love, happiness, and togetherness!!! #EidAlAdha — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 12, 2019

ईद मुबारक हो।ऊपर वाला सबको ख़ुश रखे। 🌺 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 12, 2019

Eid Mubarak to everyone. Love. Peace. Joy. — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) August 12, 2019



India.com wishes everyone out there Eid Mubarak!