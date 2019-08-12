It’s a special day today for all Muslim brothers. A day to celebrate with near and dear ones with great zeal. Eid al-Adha is also called the Sacrifice Feast. It is one of the most important holiest day celebrated around the world by all Muslims. Eid al-Adha is also known as Bakrid that is celebrated on the tenth day of Dhu al-Hijjah which is the last month of the Islamic calendar. On this auspicious occasion, celebrities have taken to social media platform in order to wish their fans on this wonderful day.
From Narendra Modi, Sachin Tendulkar to Mahesh Babu and Anupam Kher, celebrities are pouring their heartfelt wishes on the occasion of Eid. Most of them have wished for peace and happiness. In between all the troubles that are going around between Pakistan and India, it is high time for harmony and people lead a peaceful life.
Here are some of the wishes by the Bollywood celebrities posted on the micro-blogging site Twitter:
India.com wishes everyone out there Eid Mubarak!