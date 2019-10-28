Diwali 2019 might be over after a grand celebration all over the country but the festivities continue with Govardhan Puja. On the fourth day of Diwali, Govardhan Puja is celebrated in honour of Lord Krishna. The significance of Govardhan Puja is that whoever completely believes and takes refuge in God, he protects them.

As per the history goes, the people of Vrindavan used to offer lavish meals to Lord Indra-The God of rain and storm, to make sure he blesses them with timely rainfall and good harvest. Little Krishna found the practice to be too harsh for the small-time farmers and convinced them to stop making these offerings to Lord Indra and feed their families instead. On not finding his ritualistic offerings, Indra sent down rain and thunderstorm out of anger in Vrindavan. The rains continued for days. Fearing for their lives, the villagers approached Krishna for help who then asked everyone to proceed to the Govardhan hill. Once there, he lifted the whole hill with his little finger, people trickled under the hill to take shelter from the storm.

On this day, devotees of Lord Krishna wish each other with Gif’s and Greetings. We have listed down a collection of Govardhan Puja 2017 Wishes, both in Hindi and English. It has the best of Whatsapp messages, gif images, Facebook quotes & SMS in Hindi to celebrate the fourth day of Diwali.

Check it out here:

Quote Reads: Murli Manohar, Brij ke Dhrohar, Wo Nandlala Gopala, Bansi Ki Dhun Par Sabke Dukh Harne Wala. Sab Milkar Machaye Dhoom Ki Krishna Ane Wala Hai. Happy Govardhan Pooja!!

Quote Reads: Chandan ki Khushbu Resham ka Haar Sawan ki sugandh Barish ki fuhar Radha ki Ummid KANHAIYA ka pyar Mubarak Ho apko Govardhan Puja Ka Tyohaar.

Quote Reads: Krishna jinka naam, Gokul jinka dham, aise Shree Krishna Bhagwan ko, hum sab ka pranam, Jai shree krishna. HAPPY Govardhan Puja!!

Quote Reads: A day of festivities and bliss Govardhan Puja is here again May Lord Krishna bring you love and luck and destroy all the evils and pain. Happy Govardhan Puja 2019.

Quote Reads: Diwali has filled this day with light Govardhan Puja is about to start. May you be blessed all year through, That is my genuine, wish from the heart.

Quote Reads: Govardhan Puja is an auspicious day Filled with faith, prayers, and goodwill too

May this day bring in your life All the things that are dear to you.

Quote Reads: May this special day of Govardhan Pooja Bring you success, wealth, and love

May Lord Krishna bless you and your family Right from heaven above. Happy Govardhan Puja.

Quote Reads: Sing the praises of Krishna, For its a day of lights and cheer Missing you on Govardhan Puja day, Wishing you were right here. Happy Govardhan Puja.