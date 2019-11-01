Karnataka Rajyotsava or Kannada Day is the Kannada state festival which is also known as Karnataka Formation Day and is celebrated on 1 November every year. This was the day in 1956 when all the Kannada language-speaking regions of South India were merged to form the state of Karnataka. However, the name ‘Mysore’ was not accepted by some regions and after a prolonged discussion, it was again renamed to ‘Karnataka’ on November 1, 1973.

The Rajyotsava day is listed as a government holiday in the state of Karnataka and is celebrated by Kannadigas across the world. It is marked by the announcement and presentation of the honours list for Rajyotsava Awards by the Government of Karnataka, hoisting of the official Karnataka flag (yellow and red) with an address from the Chief Minister and Governor of the state along with community festivals, orchestra, Kannada book releases and concerts. The Kannada anthem (“Jaya Bharatha Jananiya Tanujate”) is chanted along with the celebration.

