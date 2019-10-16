Karva Chauth 2019 is just around the corner and women around the country have already started preparing for the festival. From applying mehndi to getting their outfit of the day ready, the preparations are in full swing. It is a significant day for married women as they celebrate this day by observing a day-long fast without food and water for the prosperity and long life of their husbands. Married women fast on the day of Karva Chauth from sunrise to moonrise, without drink a single drop of water and eating until they sight the moon late in the evening. The fast begins with women eating sargi before the moonrise and complete the fast by offering argha (water) to the moon and touching their husband’s feet. The festival also signifies the bond of love and togetherness between the couple.

Karva Chauth puja muharat: From 5:50pm till 7:05 pm

Karva Chauth Upavasa time: From 6:28 am till 8:16 pm

Ahead of this auspicious day, we share with you some Happy Karva Chauth Quotes, Wishes, WhatsApp Status, Facebook Messages and SMS to share with your loved one on this day.

Check out the messages here:

Quote Reads:

May this auspicious day of Karwa Chauth

make the bond of your marriage stronger than ever!

Happy Karwa Chauth

Quote Reads:

On This Blessed Night,

May The Jingling Of Churis,

Fill Your Life With Good Luck,

The Twinkling Of Payal,

Announce Your Love For Him.

Happy Karwa Chauth

Quote Reads:

Love Laughter and Good Luck too..

May this Karwa Chauth be super special for you.

4 Happy Karwa Chauth

May The Moon Light,

Flood Your Life With,

Happiness & Joy,

Peace & Harmony.

Happy Karwa Chauth

Quote Reads:

Karwa Chauth is a celebration of our marriage and your long life.

I promise you will remember this one for the rest of your life.

Happy Karva Chauth

Quote Reads:

Karwa Chauth is a celebration of our marriage and your long life.

I promise you will remember this one for the rest of your life.

Happy Karva Chauth

Quote Reads:

Pray, the Sindoor adorns the forehead of every woman.

Let God Bless you for a Long and a Happy married Life.

Happy Karwa Chauth!

Quote Reads:

Karwa Chauth is a celebration of our marriage and your long life.

I promise you will remember this one for the rest of your life.

Happy Karwa Chauth

Quote Reads:

It’s a day of fast by my dear wife; It’s because she simply cares for my life,

Though I can eat and drink as may please; But she has to contend till Moon she can see,

The love and affection that she shows; I simply have nothing to say but I take a bow!

Happy Karwa Chauth!!

Quote Reads:

Everyday that I get to be your wife,

I thank the universe for bringing me to you.

Quote Reads:

Pray, the Sindoor adorns the forehead of every woman.

Let God Bless you for a long and a Happy married Life.

Happy Karwa Chauth!

As history goes, after having observed fast through the day, women offer prayers to Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, and Lord Kartik to bless them with a blissful life. While performing this puja, before the moon-sighting, women narrate a story about a queen named Veervati. Veervati was the only sister among seven brothers; hence was the most loved one in the family. She was married off at a young age; her first Karva Chauth was celebrated at her parents’ home. She followed a strict fast from sunrise but desperately waited for the moon to appear. Seeing her thirsty and hunger-stricken, her brothers couldn’t bear any longer and thought of an idea. They created a mirror in a pipal tree and made it look like the moon had risen. Veervati mistook it as the moon and broke the fast and the moment she took a morsel in her mouth, she got a message from her servants that her husband was dead.

Heartbroken, she wept all night long until a goddess appeared in front of her and asked her about her misery. When Veervati told the goddess, she asked her to observe the Karva Chauth fast again with dedication and devotion to see her husband alive. Veervati followed her instructions and observed a fast again. Seeing this dedication, Yama, the god of death, was forced to bring her husband back to life.