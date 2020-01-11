Lohri 2020 is just around the corner and people all over the country celebrate it with great pomp and fervor. Like every year, this year also the harvest festival will fall on January 13, 2020. The festival is celebrated in many parts of India including Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and Himachal Pradesh. It not only marks the start of the new farming season but also marks the end of winters. It falls a day before another famous festival Makar Sankranti.

The festival falls in the month of Pausha as per the Hindu calendar and January 13 according to the Hindu calendar. An important part of the festival is a holy bonfire which also signifies passing of the winter solstice. Lohri marks the end of a long night of winter and beginning of longer days of summer as the Sun begins its journey to the Northern Hemisphere. Food, music, dance along with friends and family is an integral part of Lohri. On this day, women go around a fire singing the folklore “Sunder mundriye ho!” which is a traditional practice on this day.

Here we bring you best messages and greetings that you can send your loved ones:

May the bonfire give you warmth and joys of life,

rewari and gachak bring sweetens to your relationships,

moongphalli and til add crispness in your life and

the kite of your success soar high into the sky!

Happy Lohri!

May the festival of Lohri

Sweetens your life like Reori;

Crunches it like Peanuts;

Flavours it like Seasame Seeds;

And gives you the warmth of Bonfire.

A Very Happy Lohri

Days filled with joy, Weeks of Happiness, Months filled with prosperity, Years of celebrations are sent your way. God bless you today and everyday.

Happy Lohri !!

Hope divine grace brings joy to your heart and fulfills all your wishes on this auspicious occasion.

Happy Lohri!

Hope you enjoy many moments of

happiness and be jolly

as you sing and dance

around the bonfire

Happy Lohri to you!

Punjabi Bhangra te makhan-malai,

punjabi tadka te dal frai,

tuhanu LOHRI de lakh lakh vadhai..!!

HAPPY LOHRI

Happy Lohri vekheya sadi yaari,

Sawere sawere hi wish maari,

Ehnu kehnde ne hushiari,

Hun wish karan di tuhaadi hai vaari.

— Happy Lohri All

Hath wich mungfli,

muh wich reodi,

Makki de roti te sarson da saag,

nachde ne saare te vich baldi aag,

dhol di awaaj te nachdi mutiyaar,

HAPPY LOHRI!

Hoping this harvest season, smile occupy the faces of all your loved ones and you enjoy the festivities with a bang!…

Happy Lohri.

On this joyous night…

dance and make merry…

fill your heart with joy…

Happy Lohri!

Friends and family enjoy feasts and sing folk songs and dance bhangra around the fire and they make offerings of jaggery, sesame, peanuts, puffed rice and popcorn to the fire as well. After the parikrama, people meet and greet their friends an family and exchange gifts and prasad.