New Delhi: The day of Lohri is finally here! Celebrated with great enthusiasm and spiritedness, Lohri is a very popular harvest festival, celebrated majorly in the North of India. Many people believe the festival commemorates the passing of the winter solstice and marks the end of winter.

The joyous festival that celebrates the new harvest, is celebrated with bonfires and dance. Friends and family enjoy feasts and sing folk songs and dance bhangra around the fire as they make offerings of jaggery, sesame, peanuts, puffed rice and popcorn to the fire as well. Apart from this, kite flying on Lohri is popular in Punjab.

Lohri holds special significance for the newly-married couple or the new-born child in the family as family members and relatives gather together to celebrate their first Lohri.

Here is how Twitterati including celebrities, poured their wishes on this festival:

Actor Akshay Kumar wrote on Twitter, ”Wishing you all a very #HappyLohri. May this joyous occasion bring happiness and prosperity to you and your family”.

Wishing you all a very #HappyLohri. May this joyous occasion bring happiness and prosperity to you and your family.

Wish you all a very #HappyLohri. May this #Lohri bring you & your family eternal bonding, love & happiness.

Kite flying during Lohri celebrations is a passion in the old city area of Ludhiana and I am so fond of it !#HappyLohri friends

Enjoy this Lohri to the fullest & share the sweetness of love with rewri, moongfali and popcorn with all and spread happiness.

May this Lohri fire burn all the moments of sadness and enlighten your world with warmth of joy, happiness and love .#HappyLohri

Wishing you all a very #HappyLohri. May this joyous occasion bring happiness and prosperity to you and your family

May you all soar high in your lives like the lohri kites. May your dreams glow bright one day like the lohri bonfire. May all of your life experiences become as sweet and fond as the lohri sweets.#HappyLohri #Lohri2020 #Lohri

Here’s wishing a Happy Lohri to all!

