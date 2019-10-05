The festival of Navratri is about to be concluded in a few days and the ninth day of the auspicious festival Maha Navami will begin on October 6 and will be concluded on October 7. Mahanavami festival is often commemorated with mixed emotions as the fun festivity of Navaratri comes to an end on this day. Durga Navami is often considered as a resting day and people in various states prepare for the grand celebrations of Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami. Durga Puja on Maha Navami begins with Mahasnan and Shodashopachar Puja and the celebration also includes Sandhi Puja.

Navaratri festival is a celebration of the nine forms of Shakti and according to the Hindu scriptures, Goddess Durga destroys the demons of Mahishasura on the day of Maha Navami.

Here we bring you the best greeting to share this Durga Navami:

Quote Reads:

Nav Chetna

Nav Utthan

Nav Bhakti

Nav Aaradhana

Nav Kalyan

Nav Jyotsana

Nav Kalpana

Nav Nirman

Navami Ke Paavan Parv Par

Puri Ho Aapki Har Manokamna

Happy Mahanavami!

Quote Reads:

On This Auspicious Occasion Of Durga Navami I Wish You Are Blessed With Prosperity And Success By Maa Durga

Happy Maha Navami

Quote Reads:

As The Candle Light Flame Ur Life May Always Be Happy As The Mountain High U Move Without Shy As Sunshine Creates Morning Glory Fragrance Fills Years As Flory All Darkness Is Far Away

Wishing You Happy Maha Navami!

Quote Reads:

This Maha Durga Navami , May You Be Blessed With Good Fortune As Long As Ganesh Ji’s Trunk Wealth & Prosperity As Big As His Stomach Happiness As Sweet As His Laddoss & May Your Trouble Be As Small His Mouse

5 Happy Maha Navami

Ambe ! tu hai jagdambe kali,

Jay durge khappar wali!

Tere hi gun gaye bharati,

O maiya! hum sab utare teri aarti!

Happy Maha Navami!

Quote Reads:

May The Festival Of Mahanavmi Be The Harbinger Of Joy And Prosperity. As The Holy Occasion Of Mahanavmi Is Here And

The Atmosphere Is Filled With The Spirit Of Mirth And Love. Hoping This Festival Will Bring Peace N Prosperity For Everyone.

Quote Reads:

Happy Navratri ‘N’ Mahanavmi

With Goddess Durga Showering

Her Grace And Blessings

To Fill Our Home And Hearts With It,

May This Navaratri Be Extra Special,

To Share This Moment With The World.

Wish You A Happy Navaratri

Quote Reads:

On The Pious Occasion Of

Mahanavami

May Maa Durga

Fulfill All Of Your Wishes.

Happy Maha Navami

Quote Reads:

On The Pious Occasion Of Mahanavami May Maa Durga Fulfill All Of Your Wishes.

Happy Mahanavami.

Quote Reads:

Sarva Mangal Mangalye, Shive Sarwatha Sadhike,Sharanye Tryambake Gauri Narayani Namostute.

Maha Navami ki Hardik Shubhkamnayen.

The main forms of Shakti or Goddess Durga that are worshipped on the occasion of Maha Navami are Saraswati (the Goddess of wisdom, arts and literature), Lakshmi (the goddess of wealth) and Parvati (the divine mother). Maha Navami celebrations in India vary from state to state, but the underlying reason for celebration remains the victory of good over evil.

Here is wishing everyone a Happy Durga Navami!