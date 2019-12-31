People across the world bade farewell to 2019 and welcomed New Year 2020 in various ways. Despite Australia’s Sydney suffered through one of its worst-ever days of bushfire destruction and had cancelled its planned New Year’s Eve fireworks, more than 100,000 fireworks exploded in the skies above Sydney Harbour at the stroke of midnight to the delight of an estimated 1 million people crowded along the foreshore and other vantage points across the city. The Rural Fire Service gave the display the green light yesterday. It’s location means the fireworks occur over water rather than parched land.

Spectacular and glittering fireworks were on full display at the Harbour Bridge in Sydney as Australia rang in the New Year. More than 100,000 fireworks exploded in the skies above Sydney Harbour at the stroke of midnight to the delight of an estimated one million people crowded along the foreshore and other vantage points across the city, according to Sydney Morning Herald.

Light shows from the Harbour Bridge and Opera House were also synchronised with the 2020 celebrations, washing the Sydney skyline in an array of colours. Sydney’s fireworks display controversially went ahead despite widespread fires across New South Wales and Victoria.

Watch the videos here:

More than a quarter of a million people signed a petition seeking to cancel the fireworks.

Sydney’s lord mayor Cloover Moore has issued a scathing assessment of the federal government’s climate change record amid thwarted calls for the city’s New Year Eve fireworks display to be scrapped.

It came an hour after Samoa and Christmas Island, under Australian territory in the South Pacific, were the first to usher in New Year.

New Zealand was among the first countries to welcome the New Year.