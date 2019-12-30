New Delhi: Well, New year’s eve is just around the corner and the reveller in you is all ready to kick off the occasion by getting drunk. As wonderful and exciting it feels to gulp down drinks and dance the night away, the next morning leaves you miserable.

When hangover strikes, you feel like a thousand hammers are pounding your brain and that unpleasant feeling leaves you devoid of any energy. So it’s important to drink responsibly and also deal with a hangover, the right way. Here are some tips:

Consume a lot of liquids

Basically, hangover symptoms are a product of dehydration, hypoglycemia, and the poisonous side effects from toxins in our drinks. So, to reduce the dehydration, consume a lot of water and liquids such as juices to replenish the body’s reservoir of water.

Water will not only help hydrate your muscles and organs, but will also aid in flushing out the toxins, meanwhile having drinks that contain fructose will help you burn the alcohol faster. Try a cup of ginger tea as ginger has long been used in Chinese medicine as an anti-nausea measure.

Sleep the morning away

Chances are that you were up all night partying and a lack of sleep can make your hangover worse. If it’s possible, just try to sleep and let your body recover. If you have to go to office, request your boss to allow you to come a little late. It’s New Year’s, after all! And if you are lucky enough to skip work, put on some soothing music and sleep a little more.

Eat the right breakfast

What you eat in the morning after, is extremely important as a good breakfast can help maintain your blood sugar levels. Also, don’t skip breakfast, as having a good meal is the road to recovery. Eating some slices of plain toast along with eggs could be a good idea as the combination of protein and carbohydrates is a good source of recovery nutrients.

Bananas and lemons are also recommended. Also one can try drinking tomato juice as they are packed with a lot of minerals and vitamins and will help you to restore lost nutrients and may make you feel less lethargic.

Take a warm bath

A hangover leaves you with a splitting headache and an aching body. A nice warm bath may just work wonders for you and you might feel a little better. Sauna will also help you get rid of toxins that you have consumed.

Take Vitamins and Pain Relievers

Well, in case, you feel like the situation has got out of hand, you can pop up some pills because a pain reliever can ease your aches and pains. You can also minimize hangovers by taking B-complex vitamins and alpha lipoic acid, which help protect the liver from alcohol damage.

Get some fresh air or exercise

Yes, this seems like a far shot, but some light exercise or moving around may relieve you from your hangover. Fresh air and light exercise will release endorphins and make you feel a little better.