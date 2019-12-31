The year 2019 is going to end soon presenting us yet another opportunity to give a fresh start to things in our lives and in the hope of these new beginnings, the Burj Khalifa lit up in spectacular splendor to hail 2020. The world is all geared up to welcome 2020 with great celebrations on New Year’s Eve. Positivity, festive cheer and happiness are the defining attributes of any new year’s celebrations and it is no different this year.

Like every year, the crowd eagerly awaits fireworks at the world’s tallest building and the epicentre of New Year celebrations, Burj Khalifa. Ahead of the fireworks, the metros leading up to the Dubai Mall or the Burj Khalifa metro station were stopped to divert the crowd from a distance. However, some people reportedly jumped over barriers on the roads to get to the venue faster.

Watch the live streaming of the spectacular light show at Burj Khalifa here:

The authorities are all geared up for smooth operations of the New Year celebrations. The Burj Khalifa will be welcoming more than 1.6 million spectators. Major General Abdullah Ali Al Gaithi, Director of Protective Security and Emergency Department told Gulf News that more than 3,000 police officers and hundreds of police patrols will be deployed to provide security to people across the city.

Maj Gen Al Gaithi quoted as saying, “New Year celebration is a major event in Dubai. We work with other departments as one team to provide security and happiness to people. Everyone is ready for the event.” As per the reports by Gulf News, the fireworks at Burj Khalifa will begin before midnight, at 11:57 pm and will last for eight minutes.

Engineer Eng Maitha bin Adai, CEO of RTA’s Traffic and Roads Agency, said, “There will be 16,700 parking lots in the Burj Khalifa area and 3,000 lots in other areas with 210 buses and 4,500 taxi vehicles being arranged to transport people. Road closures will be made through RTA’s operational teams at the site in all locations and will be fitted with the required logistics for closure operations in collaboration with Dubai Police.”

An important part of this celebration is to send good wishes to all and hope the New Year brings along more happiness, good luck and victories for everyone than the previous year did.