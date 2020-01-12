Pongal is a harvest festival celebrated in India which will start on 14th January 2020, which is Tuesday, and go on till four days till the 17th January 2020. Pongal is also called Thai Pongal and is a harvest festival celebrated in the state of Tamil Nadu dedicated to the Sun God.

Thai Pongal is one of the most important festivals celebrated in the state of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Sri Lanka and also worldwide where Tamilian are living. Thai Pongal or Pongal corresponds to Makar Sankranti, the harvest festival that is celebrated all over India. On the joyous occasion of Pongal here are some of the best WhatsApp messages, greetings, wishes, Facebook messages and SMS to celebrate the Tamil harvest festival.

Take a look at the greetings on Pongal:

May the love and affection Overflow from your heart, Like Pongal milk from the pot. Pongalo Pongal!

I pray that this festival may be the start of your brighter days filled with happiness, good luck and prosperity. Happy Pongal!

As you celebrate the festival of Pongal, with a lot of fervor and cheer, this warm greeting comes your way, with a world of good wishes for every joy and happiness.

May the Sun god shower his warmth on this happy day of PONGAL. May the sugarcane offer its sweetness on this joyous day of PONGAL. Happy Pongal to all!

Pot Rice to Sun, God Sugarcane to cow and ox, Sweet rise to you and me, Happy Pongal!

May prosperity and happiness flourish in your lives throughout the year as you celebrate the harvest festival of Pongal!

May the warmness and joy of the festivals spread into your hearts. Wishing you a Pongal filled with fun and joy.

Hope this festival marks the beginning of a happy season, that is joyous and cheerful and one which brings with it good luck and prosperity for always. Greetings on Pongal!

The Thai Pongal festival dates back to more than 1000 years ago and epigraphic evidence suggests that the festival used to be celebrated during Medieval Chola Empire days. Pongal means “boiling over” or “overflow”. Pongal is also the name of the dish consumed today made with sweetened rice, boiled lentils, and milk.