Valentine’s week is here and people are all set to celebrate the second day of the romantic week, Propose Day. On this day, lovers take the opportunity and gather the courage to confess their love to their crush, friends and the people they have fallen in love with. Some propose their partner for marriage while some ask for a committed relationship. The celebration of Valentine Week and Valentine’s Day started as a dedication to St Valentine. Initially, a western concept, Valentine’s Day and Week are now celebrated in every country.

To make your proposal easier, here we bring you some of the best proposal messages that you can send your partner.

Check out the romantic messages here:

Quote Reads:

Since the day we first met my feelings for you have only grown stronger.

I want to seal our bond forever today.

Will you spend the rest of your life with me?

Quote Reads: You make me feel like the happiest girl in the world. Your love is everything I live for. Happy propose day to my sweet boyfriend!

Quote Reads: I don’t know the exact words to describe my feelings for you. All I want is to hold your hands before I start my journey of life! Happy Propose Day!

Quote Reads:

The best place for me is in your Heart I know there is no better place for me so can you be the love of my life?

Will you be my Valentine?

Quote Reads:

I want to spend my today, tomorrow, actually entire life with you, I wanna grow old with you. I love you.

Happy Propose Day!

Quote Reads: You are the sunshine in my life. You are the shade that comforts me. I have never said this before but I am saying this today. I love you very much and I want you forever in my life.

Quote Reads: What’s better than asking out your girlfriend to become your partner in crime forever… Well, will you be mine sweetheart?

Quote Reads: I still remember the moment.. when for the first time our eyes met..and I felt butterflies in my stomach…since then my heart longs…to be iwth you always.. Be Mine Forever

Quote Reads: Holding hands on this beautiful evening I want to tell this to you with deepest meaning, you mean world to me. So, ‘WILL YOU BE MINE’? As my life without you will not be so fine.I love you from the bottom of my heart. Please accept my love sweetheart.

Quote Reads: Before meeting you I thought I was whole, but after meeting you I realized you are another half of the incomplete me. Be mine forever… Happy Propose Day.

Propose Day is followed by Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and finally Valentine’s Day! Valentine’s Day originated in Europe and since the 19th century, it has been celebrated in North America. In Europe, Valentine’s Day originated as a Western Christian liturgical feast day honouring St Valentinus. Although Valentine’s Day was originally a western concept, it is celebrated across the country with great enthusiasm.