The world is celebrating Valentine’s Week with Rose Day on February 7. Ahead of the festival, the Internet also goes berserk with congratulatory messages, tweets, and videos reiterating the importance of Valentine’s Day. People have also begun to greet their loved ones, friends, and relatives via different means. WhatsApp is an integral part of online communication across the world, which is why many users choose to offer wishes via text messages. But with stickers, which arrived on the platform in 2018, WhatsApp users can go for a more fun way to celebrate Valentines’s Day.

Instead of typing out long wishes, which frankly no one ever reads unless they have to copy-paste and send it on a broadcast group, the new stickers have users glued with its variety of expressions and greetings in comical forms. Valentine Greetings (by vcsapps), and Valentine Stickers for WhatsApp, WAStickerApps (by MobilePack) are some of the sticker applications to look out for this festive season on Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Devoid of adware, the sticker apps are simple to download merely by clicking on the install option and then opening it to filter through the categories of stickers that it offers. Clicking on the ‘+’ sign next to each category will add it to the list of stickers icon in the carousel of your WhatsApp chat.

Steps to send the stickers for Android and iPhone users:

Open the WhatsApp chat of the person you want to send a sticker to and click on the emoji icon. Tap the sticker icon and browse for stickers from old and recently downloaded ones. Chose the sticker of your choice, tap on it and bingo! It will reflect on your chat window as sent.