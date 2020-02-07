Valentine’s week starts today and with Rose Day marking the first day of the love week, we are here to the rescue of all the lovers out there. In case you are not sure of how to express your love or are confused about the significance of the day, we got you covered as we break down for you, in simple words, not just the day’s importance but also elaborate which colour means what to help you choose the right coloured rose for your beloved.

Celebrated on February 7 of every year, Rose Day marks the first day of the seven-day affair that leads up to Valentine’s Day. Gifting a rose to your love on this day holds a special motive as the gesture hints at and conveys one’s romantic feelings to the other person.

Since different colours of the roses hold different mushy meanings, here is the list you can filter through to sort out for yourself about the current feelings you hold for the person you love and decide the rose you want to gift them today that would speak volumes about your feelings.

White Rose

Meant for new beginnings, the white rose stands for innocence, purity, and charm. They are often considered to be the colour of chastity. White roses are gifted to mark a new beginning.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marta (@cupofteamaybe) on Jan 20, 2020 at 12:10am PST

Yellow Rose

This marks friendship between two people. Denoting cheer and joy, many consider it as a safe option. Since it can brighten up one’s day easily, it is recommended to be given only to those whom you consider as just friends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Kirby (@lauren_kirbys) on Feb 6, 2020 at 12:51pm PST



Pink Rose

Gifting your loved ones a pink rose means you admire them as the colour stands for elegance and grace. You can give hints about admiring a person by gifting them a pink rose today.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Petal Forest (@petalforest) on Feb 3, 2020 at 8:50am PST



Peach Rose

In case you are wondering which colour rose to gift the person you hold a massive appreciation for, we such a peach coloured rose as it signifies modesty, sincerity, and gratitude.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by fleuristecleome (@fleuristecleome) on Feb 6, 2020 at 4:26pm PST



Burgundy Rose

While many remain oblivious to this colour of the rose, a burgundy rose represents ‘unconscious beauty’.



Lavender Rose

Quite rare to find, lavender is one of the important colours as it implies love at first sight. If you are wondering how to tell your love about your eagerness to take your relationship forward, we suggest you express it by gifting a lavender rose as it expresses being captivated with feelings of love and adoration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drax (@mrdraxq) on Feb 4, 2020 at 11:39am PST



Salmon Rose

Another one of those rare colours, a salmon rose stands for desire and excitement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @0natako0 on Jan 26, 2020 at 6:28am PST



Orange Rose

Hinting at your feelings that want to bridge the friendship, an orange rose indicates excitement and enthusiasm. Gifting someone an orange rose means that you are passionate about the relationship as it stands for passion and energy.

View this post on Instagram Good day #orangeroses #rose #instagood #like4likes #likeforfollow A post shared by حسن الخميرة (@humayrahmay_17) on Feb 6, 2020 at 7:46am PST



Red Rose

This is the one that indicates love in all forms. Universally, the colour red denotes a sign of love and since the colour stands for love and romance, gifting someone a red rose means you want to express you are head over heels in love with them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sᴜɢᴀʀʟɪᴍᴇ (@sugarlimegdl) on Feb 6, 2020 at 6:40pm PST

You can choose the best colour of rose for your partner on Rose Day.