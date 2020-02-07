The most romantic week of the year has begun today with Rose Day. The Rose Day marks the first day of the seven-day celebration that leads up to Valentine’s Day. On this day, partners and friends give each other roses as a gesture to express their feelings to each other. However, this day also marks a good business to flower shops as the rates a small bouquet is as high as Rs 600-700.
With millennial’s always coming out with their opinions, it is hard for them to follow these days as many believe that love should be celebrated every day and not just these days. The netizens took to social media to express their views on Rose Day and many are celebrating it with hilarious memes. While many wish Rose Day with the snippets from the Bollywood films, others can’t get enough with Kate Winslet’s character as Rose in the iconic film Titanic.
Check out the memes here:
With Rose day heralding Valentine’s week from February 7, the main day is celebrated as the day of love on February 14 every year. On this occasion, people pour their hearts out and tell loved ones what they mean to them. With chocolates and flowers, this is the time when love is actually in the air. Valentine’s Day is celebrated to honour Saint Valentine. Lovebirds start the celebration a week earlier by marking each day with special importance. From giving roses to making promises, you have everything to make your better half feel special.