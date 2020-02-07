The most romantic week of the year has begun today with Rose Day. The Rose Day marks the first day of the seven-day celebration that leads up to Valentine’s Day. On this day, partners and friends give each other roses as a gesture to express their feelings to each other. However, this day also marks a good business to flower shops as the rates a small bouquet is as high as Rs 600-700.

With millennial’s always coming out with their opinions, it is hard for them to follow these days as many believe that love should be celebrated every day and not just these days. The netizens took to social media to express their views on Rose Day and many are celebrating it with hilarious memes. While many wish Rose Day with the snippets from the Bollywood films, others can’t get enough with Kate Winslet’s character as Rose in the iconic film Titanic.

Check out the memes here:

When it’s 🌹#RoseDay🌹

Aur aap sab ko ye rose chipka rhe ho

😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/EAh3bhdPu3 — Amol-i-cule 🇮🇳❤️ (@not_so_amol) February 7, 2020

Let this rose day be filled with fragrance of love. Wish you all dear one a Happy Rose Day ❤️ #RoseDay pic.twitter.com/3TNWq0Y4E3 — DieHard Fan SRK (@pramodsrkian) February 7, 2020

1. Couples in colleges

2. Singles in colleges 😂

on #RoseDay pic.twitter.com/OYLllyhDrd — Bijoy Dey (@BijoyDe64777504) February 7, 2020

*Single launda’s on #Roseday Pic 1: Aaj to apni crush ko Rose pakka dunga.. Pic 2 : After knowing the price of rose bouquet..#RoseDay pic.twitter.com/DDs9iepY1W — Theshashwatvora (@theshashwatvora) February 7, 2020

When you don’t have girlfriend and your friend came to take a rose from you garden #RoseDay pic.twitter.com/4fp3Nlz4hV — Aasif Zuber (@ZuberAasif) February 7, 2020

She :- Happy Rose day as a friend … Me :- #RoseDay pic.twitter.com/cRek9GPiQN — Ryan Bajaj (@ryan_bajaj) February 7, 2020

Friend: see I’ve got many Roses upon reaching college.

Me: #RoseDay pic.twitter.com/W5Xp46Arqd — Vicky Rao (@Vicky_Rao99) February 7, 2020

#RoseDay

*When it’s Rose day and gf ask for rose*

My type of boys:- pic.twitter.com/yeMU2hAqCX — banna_manraj (@Manrajsinghrat2) February 7, 2020

Happy #RoseDay Only 90’s kids know the worth of this Rose. pic.twitter.com/Nznpve1QnB — ᴀꜱɢᴀʀ🐍 (@asgarhid) February 7, 2020

Single people on social media-

For me its not #RoseDay

Its just #Friday Inside them* pic.twitter.com/K2mlHsqEmt — Onkesh Arora🐥 (@overcooked__) February 7, 2020

Couple sitting peacefully in a public park.#RoseDay Bajrang Dal member : pic.twitter.com/Tu7zuceQaJ — Ranjan Baliarsingh (@Ranjan__k) February 7, 2020



With Rose day heralding Valentine’s week from February 7, the main day is celebrated as the day of love on February 14 every year. On this occasion, people pour their hearts out and tell loved ones what they mean to them. With chocolates and flowers, this is the time when love is actually in the air. Valentine’s Day is celebrated to honour Saint Valentine. Lovebirds start the celebration a week earlier by marking each day with special importance. From giving roses to making promises, you have everything to make your better half feel special.