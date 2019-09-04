Teacher’s Day is celebrated every year on September 5 in the honour of former President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Teachers play an important role to shape the future of students. They guide kids and also help them to become better human beings. They prepare newer generations so that they become good citizens of this country. Teachers, mentors and Gurus have played a major role in shaping our lives. From eradicating the darkness of nativity and ignorance with the light of wisdom, teachers have been a significant part in all phases of life.

Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was awarded several high awards in his life including honorary membership of the British Royal Order of Merit in 1963. While the traditional Vedic Teachers’ day is celebrated on Guru Purnima, Teacher’s Day celebrations on September 5 usually include special functions that are organised by students to make their teachers feel special. Kids in schools and colleges also present special cards, greetings, bouquets and gifts to their teachers.

Here we bring you the best messages and Greetings to wish your favourite teacher:

Quote Reads:

The way you teach…

The knowledge you share…

The care you take…

The love you shower..

Makes you the world’s best teacher…

Sending my love and warmth to you

May you have a memorable Teachers Day!

Quote Reads:

To my favorite teacher.

You have helped me by enlightening me with your wisdom,

Transforming me with your intellect and

Working diligently with perseverance.

You have helped shaped me into the person

I am today and for that I will always be thankful!

Quote Reads:

Not everyone has a heart of gold, and such dedication– but you do!

You’re a truly inspiring individual who has taught so much more than simply curriculum.

Which is why I just wanted to let you know that your hard work, efforts, and care are much more appreciated

Best wishes for this Teacher’s Day!

Quote Reads:

I feel lucky enough to have a teacher who helped me recognise my talent and interests, guided and supported me, also motivated me to do my best.

Happy Teacher’s Day!

Quote Reads:

Thanks teacher for inspiring me to do well in life.

Whatever I have achieved in life is because of you.

Happy Teacher’s Day!

Quote Reads: Those who educate children well are more to be honoured than parents, for these only gave life, those the art of living well.

Quote Reads: The greatest sign of a success for a teacher…is to be able to say, “The children are now working as if I did not exist.”

Quote Reads:

Dear Teacher, Thank You

For Continually Inspires me to do my best

You help me strive for goals,

I found guidance, friendship, discipline and love, everything, in one person.

And that person is you

Happy Teacher’s Day

Quote Reads: The dream begins with a teacher who believes in you, who tugs and pushes and leads you to the next plateau, sometimes poking you with a sharp stick called ‘truth’

Quote Reads:

For my sweet retired teacher, for all the years you have extended your gracious effort in shaping many careers I thank you with all my heart and extend my good wishes for you. You have been a true inspiration and a great mentor for everyone in school.

Happy Teacher’s Day 2019!