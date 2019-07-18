Bollywood fraternity and fans shower their love and praise the talented actor Priyanka Chopra on her 37th birthday. Born on July 18, 1982, is a beauty queen, actress, singer and a global icon. The diva who will be seen next in Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink which stars Zaira Wasim and Farhan Akhtar, is an inspiration for a lot of people thanks to her personality, the way she has put India on the global map and her words.
Fans from all across the globe wish Priyanka Chopra with her best pictures on social media. They call her desi girl, bold actor, hot sensation, glamourous and what not.
Read beautiful birthday messages here:
As of now, not much is known about Priyanka Chopra’s birthday plans for the day but we are sure her husband and singer Nick Jonas would have planned some great surprises.