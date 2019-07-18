Bollywood fraternity and fans shower their love and praise the talented actor Priyanka Chopra on her 37th birthday. Born on July 18, 1982, is a beauty queen, actress, singer and a global icon. The diva who will be seen next in Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink which stars Zaira Wasim and Farhan Akhtar, is an inspiration for a lot of people thanks to her personality, the way she has put India on the global map and her words.

Fans from all across the globe wish Priyanka Chopra with her best pictures on social media. They call her desi girl, bold actor, hot sensation, glamourous and what not.

Read beautiful birthday messages here:

Wishing this amazing women a very happy birthday thankyou for inspiring @priyankachopra #HappyBirthdayPriyanka pic.twitter.com/z3ZasaWfmN — Chinmay Patil (@theChinmayPatil) July 18, 2019

The Desi Girl. Undoubtedly the best Bollywood Actress. Boldest Actress. Hot and Glamourous. Effortlessly Elegant. And one of my all time favourite actresses.

One and only @priyankachopra !🖤#HappyBirthdayPriyanka pic.twitter.com/GPIHBemE7K — ʏυѵrαj (@Yuvraaaj_) July 17, 2019

Happy birthday @priyankachopra

Wishing you all The success & Many more hits To You 🎊🎉🤩 #HappyBirthdayPriyanka pic.twitter.com/DckIJAv4b5 — Mr. HARINDER SINGH DHALIWAL ROMY SINGH DHALIWAL (@TheSikhBoy) July 18, 2019

Happiest birthday to the nicest, brightest,purest,kindest,most amazing & beautiful soul out there. I love & admire u to the core. May god bless u with all d love,health,happiness & everything u want.Keep inspire us all. @priyankachopra

With all the love #HappyBirthdayPriyanka 💕 pic.twitter.com/EgPAYPGeYl — Deepali❤ (@Thats_Dee_Cee) July 18, 2019

India’s biggest international star & an inspiration to millions all over the world. You make all of us proud with ur achievements❤️ & people who around u always praise you as a person so Thank You for being @priyankachopra 💖🥰#HappyBirthdayPriyanka #happybirthdaypriyankachopra pic.twitter.com/S5GwV8abvq — Abhisinghsekhawat (@Abhisinghsekha2) July 18, 2019

#HappyBirthdayPriyanka #priyankachopra u means the world for us ..inspires us every ….

yes u do..shine forever star🙌🏻.. made my first big sketch … I’ve given all my heart to it …for the person i love and respect the most PC ❤….@TeamPriyanka 🤞🏻🤗 pic.twitter.com/y8xknBHxlH — paul (@lokeshkpaul) July 17, 2019

As a kid I always loved and admired you. Even now this little feeling of jealousy suggest that I still do. Many will come and go, u will be there as the queen of the industry @priyankachopra Loads of love and best wishes for the coming year. Desi girl 😍😍 #HappyBirthdayPriyanka — Gajendra Thakur (@S_Gajendra31) July 17, 2019

Queen of providing more employment to pressed/jobless haters than the government!#HappyBirthdayPriyanka pic.twitter.com/a2icr7DXxj — Gunjan (@GunjanRoy03) July 17, 2019

i adore her not only with my heart, but with my lungs, kidneys, stomach, ribs, bones, liver, throat, veins, skeleton, thumb, middle finger, knee, right leg, left leg, ankle, neck.. basically my whole self @priyankachopra #HappyBirthdayPriyanka pic.twitter.com/4w9ZrsADNo — carla (@grandesprior) July 17, 2019

As of now, not much is known about Priyanka Chopra’s birthday plans for the day but we are sure her husband and singer Nick Jonas would have planned some great surprises.