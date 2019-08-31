Celebrated on Shukla Paksha Tritiya of the Hindu month of Bhadrapud, that is the third day of the bright half of the North Indian Lunar month, the festival of Hartalika Teej is celebrated to mark Parvati’s reunion with Shiva as per Hindu mythology. It comes a month after the celebration of Haryali Teej and is mostly a day before Ganesh Chaturthi. The devotees believe that it was on this day that Shiva accepted Parvati as his wife after her 108 re-births.

To mark the festivities, married women observe Nirjala Vrat in which they can neither eat nor drink throughout the day and pray to makeshift statues of Parvati and Shiva on this day for marital bliss and progeny. It is also said that women observing fast on this day can make their married life blissful hence they worship and seek the wellness of their husband, children and their own self.

The word Hartalika is a combination of ‘harit’ which means ‘abduction’ and ‘aalika’ which is ‘female friend’. The festival’s celebrations began after Parvati requested her friend to kidnap her so that her father could not marry her to Vishnu. This abduction played a key role in the reunion of Shiva and Parvati.

Here is a collection of best Happy Teej Messages, Quotes, WhatsApp GIF & Greetings to Celebrate Hartalika Teej 2019:

WhatsApp Reads: Aaya re aaya, Hartalika Teej ka tyohar hai aaya, Sang mein khushiyan aur, Der sara payar hai laya, Hartalika Teej ki der saari shubh kamnaiye.. Happy Hartalika Teej 2017.

WhatsApp reads: Vrat Teej ka hai bahut hi Madhur pyaar ka, Dil ki shraddha or sachey vishvaas ka, Bichhyaa pairon mein ho Maathe par bindiya, Har janam mein milan ho hamara piya. Teej ki hardik shubhkaamnayen.

WhatsApp reads: May the festival of Teej fill ur life with ecstasy, ensure the well-being of ur spouse & children, & purify ur body & soul. A very Happy Teej.

WhatsApp Reads: Chandan ke khusbu, badalon ki fuhaar, Aap sabhi ko mubarak ho hartalika teej ka tyohar.

WhatsApp reads: May Goddess Parvati spread into your Life Peace, Prosperity, Happiness and Good Health. Happy Hartalika Teej.

It is a major festival in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh which witnesses people filling the streets, dancing and singing as a part of the procession that takes out idols of Parvati. Fasting women perform the Hartalika puja in the morning and recite the legend of Hartalika.