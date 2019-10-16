Haryanvi hot dancer Sapna Choudhary is unbeatable when it comes to making a fashion statement. Last year, she lost oodles of weight and her transformation was praised by many and many got inspired by her. Now, down the line one year, there is no stopping for her especially with her social media presence. After uploading a series of pictures from her latest photoshoot, she has now taken to Instagram to share her hot pictures in pink top and beige high-waist trousers. She completed her look with a pair of hoop earrings, bold red lipstick, kohl in eyes, subtle makeup and a pair of white sneakers.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “#zara #fitness #positivevibes #thankgod #desi #desiqueen #thaknamnahai. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos:



Earlier, she has uploaded her pictures flaunting her bridal avatar in peach choli and red lehenga. She completed her look with perfect makeup, nose ring, choker, matha patti and finger ring. She captioned it, “क़ेसे कह दूँ की थक गयी हूँ मैं” ना ज़ाने किसका होसला हूँ मैं styling @sitara_by_kim_joshi #desiqueen #desilook #beingdesi #thankgod #takecare #positivevibes #workholic #thaknamnahai. (sic)”



Recently, she also shared her photos in a pastel pink dress and looked like a ‘baby doll’. She captioned it as, “babydoll styling by @sitara_by_kim_joshi #styleoftheday #thankgod #takecare #positivevibes #desiqueen #westernwear #workholic #thaknamnahai. (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the work front, she is gearing up for her web series Chachi Ram Ram. She will also be seen in a music video along with Mika Singh. She has debuted in Bollywood with the song Hatt Ja Tau and gave back-to-back hits like Tring Tring, Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary, Love Bite, Akh Da Nishana and many more.