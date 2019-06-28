Haryana dancer Sapna Choudhary has always been in a limelight for her dance moves and songs. Sapna who is known as Desi Queen is not only loved by elders but also children. Whenever she performs on the stage, her loved ones get a glimpse of her. This time, the diva was seen dancing with the kids and the video has made us go aww. We have never seen Sapna Choudhary so happy like this.

Sapna Choudhary has made her mark with dance. She is very active on social media and keeps sharing her videos with her followers. In the video shared by her, Sapna can be seen dancing on Tei Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal and Tu Cheez Lajawab.

Take a look at the video:

View this post on Instagram #sapnachoudhary #sapnachaudhary A post shared by DESI QUEEN 👑👑 (@isapnachaudhary) on Jun 27, 2019 at 7:53am PDT

Sapna Choudhary is known for her thumkas and latke-jhatkes at the stage shows. From performing live on stage to her music videos to her Tik Tok videos, anything and everything takes the internet by storm. This time, it is her dance performance videos with kids from a recent event.

Sapna has made her niche in the YouTube world with her stage performances and music videos. Her songs Bawli Tared, Chetak, Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, Mera Chand among others have broke records of the YouTube charts.

The Haryanvi bombshell is currently riding high on success with her latest song video with Punjabi pop-star Daler Mehndi. The song, Bawli Tared, released on April 25, features Sapna Choudhary in beautiful outfits and Daler Mehndi compliments her with vibrant outfits. The video has garnered over 1.2 million views on YouTube.