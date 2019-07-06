Haryanvi sizzler Sapna Choudhary is among the top entertainers who leaves no stone unturned to impress her fans with her sensational dance moves and songs. Starting from sizzling the fans with her hot pictures to set the stage on fire with her hot thumkas, Sapna knows how to garner attention on social media. It seems that the bombshell is quite aware of her beauty and has recently uploaded her sexy dress picture in cheetah print. Sapna Choudhary completed her look with high heals and long rounded earrings. She kept hair open with soft curls and looked sizzling hot.

While sharing the pictures with her followers, Sapna wrote, “positive Mind positive Vibes positive Life 😊”.

We remember that time when Sapna entered Bigg Boss in a desi style wearing a simple suit and now, look at the glamorous diva! She has totally changed her makeover and is one of the hottest stars searched on Google.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Sapna Choudhary’s popular dance numbers are Teri Aankhya Ka Yo Kajal, Solid Body, Tu Cheez Lajwaab. Her dance moves are hot, sensuous and very energetic. Her concerts are called Ragini in Haryana. It is a traditional way to get entertained by various performers.

Sapna’s latest Punjabi music video Akh Da Nishana is a rage on the Internet. The video is getting all the love of the audience. In the music video, Sapna performs in front of the cops and woo them with her killer expressions and sexy dance moves.