Haryanvi dancer and singer Sapna Choudhary is back with her another Punjabi music video named ‘Lootera’. In the video, Sapna flaunts her killer moves in a beige crop top and blue skirt. With golden jewellery and perfect makeup, she looks hot in the music video. The song has been composed, written and crooned by R Nait. The music has been given by Archie. In the poster, Sapna looks drop-dead gorgeous in orange choli and blue lehenga.

The song has fetched over two million views within a few hours and is going viral on YouTube. The peppy music and lyrics will make you get up and dance. The song is a perfect dose for your weekend parties.

Watch the song here:



Earlier, Sapna Choudhary took to Instagram to share her hot photos in a black crop top and long blue skirt. She completed her look with black sneakers, bold lipstick, subtle makeup, smokey eyes and minimal jewellery. Needless to say, she looks drop-dead gorgeous with killer expressions on her face.

She has gained immense popularity from her stage shows. Not only this, but last year she lost tons of weight and since then no stopping to her. She is not only an inspiration in the dancing world but is now also known for her style statement.

A few days back, she has uploaded her pictures donning a sparkling dress teamed up with black high heels, a pair of earrings, subtle makeup, bold lipstick and hair styled in a bun. Sharing the post, she captioned it as, “Don’t let anyone dull your sparkle Smile always Styled by @suchirevasharma photography @tokasphotography #positivevibes #style #ootd #happiness #blessed #thankgod #thaknamnahai #desiqueen. (sic)”

Meanwhile, on the work front, she is gearing up for her web series ‘Chachi Ram Ram”. She will also be seen in a music video along with Mika Singh.