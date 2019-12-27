Haryanvi sensation and dancer Sapna Choudhary has finally got the perfectly toned figure after a year of core exercise and tough dieting. Earlier this year, she has set the fans into a frenzy after she lost oodles of weight and throughout the year, she has shared her pictures and videos from everyday workout. Now, she doesn’t shy away to flaunt her curves to the fans and they instantly start gushing over her fashion statement and sartorial choices.

Taking to Instagram today, she has shared her pictures in a monochrome crop top and white pants teamed up with matching heels. She completed her look with subtle makeup, a pair of earrings, a dash of nude lipstick and a high ponytail. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Always look on the bright side of life Styling by @suchirevasharma #desiqueen #loveyourself #thankgod #publiclove #positivevibes. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:



Earlier, she has uploaded her photos in a beige-coloured pull-over and silver skirt teamed up with sports shoes. She completed her look with subtle makeup, a dash of lipstick, a pair of earrings and left the tresses open to fall back. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Be patient. Things are happening behind the scenes that can’t be seen on the surface” Styled by @suchirevasharma #behindthescenes #bts #spreadlove #bethechange #positivity #winter #photoshoot @famefoxbyfmg #famefoxbyfmg. (sic)”



She makes hearts skip a beat and ensures all eyes on her. Sapna is leaving no stone unturned to grab the limelight as it’s almost every day when we come across her glamorous pictures and videos on social media. The actor went through a complete makeover after her stint in Bigg Boss 11.

On the professional front, Sapna Choudhary is a great actor and a dancer. She has appeared in Haryanvi, Bhojpuri, Punjabi and Bollywood films. She has made her Bollywood debut with Dosti Ke Side Effects.