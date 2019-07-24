Haryanvi dancer and singer, Sapna Choudhary is an amazing dancer and every time sets the stage on fire with her hot thumkas. Recently, her video dancing on a Bhojpuri song along with Khesari Lal Yadav during a stage show has gone viral on the internet. Both the stars flaunt their killer dance moves while the other one tries to copy them. The dancing jodi’s performance will make you watch the video on a loop. Dressed in an orange salwar-suit, she is making the internet ablaze with her killer dance moves. While, on the other hand, Khesari can be seen donning casual wear and dancing his heart out.

The video has been shared by one of the fan pages of Sapna Choudhary and is taking the internet by storm.

Watch the video here:



Earlier, she performed in Kanpur and flaunted her dance moves on Daud Ki Chhori wearing a hot red suit with sharara and dupatta. She completed her look with nude lipstick, earrings, perfect makeup and kept her hair half tied up so that it doesn’t come on the face.



Recently, Sapna Choudhary announced her new song project ‘Gulabo Chori’. She took to Instagram to share the good news with her fans. She wrote, “Hello friends coming soon with my new song ‘Gulabo Chori’ Produced By my favourite Pawan Chawla Sir ( P&M Movies )”.



Meanwhile, her new song ‘Brown Rang Ni’ is topping the charts of YouTube. She is also gearing up for her new web series ‘Chachi Ram Ram’.