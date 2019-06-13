Desi queen Sapna Choudhary is making space in millions of hearts with her songs and dance. The Haryanvi dancer and actor, who performs at the stage shows in her desi avatar, has transformed into a fashionista. Sapna Choudhary only seems to be raising the bar with each passing day as she is embodying a brilliant taste in fashion in one fascinating attire after the other. Recently, the Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal star was seen radiating her quintessential oomph, in a blingy, body-hugging, golden dress with a deep back.

Sapna Choudhary completed her look with a high black boot, open hair with soft curls and soft makeup. She captioned her pictures with, “Don’t let yesterday take up too much of today……….😊”.

Take a look at Sapna Choudhary’s pictures here:

Yesterday, Sapna Choudhary flaunted her sartorial choices in a multi-colour sequenced gown. She completed her look with subtle makeup, high heels, a pair of earrings and has styled up hair in a bun with strings of hair falling onto her face.



On the professional front, she will be soon seen in the film titled ‘Majnu’ alongside her brother Karan Choudhary. She will also feature in Haryanvi web series ‘Chachi Ram Ram’.