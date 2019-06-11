Haryanvi sizzler Sapna Choudhary, who is making her fans go gaga over her with her live stage performances and music videos, has recently shared her latest saree photos. In the pictures, The ‘Anarkali of Haryana’ can be seen donning a black and golden saree. She completed her look with minimal makeup and curly hair. She also posed sensuously for the pictures just before she attended a promotional event. Her contagious smile and facial expressions will wipe-off your mid-week blues.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “The word impossible is not in my dictionary. #desiqueen #positivevibes #positivevibes #workholic #life #thankgod #black.” (sic)

Earlier, she has also shared her picture in a yellow and green outfit. She completed her look with a pair of chandbalis, subtle makeup and pink lip shade. She captioned it, “Elegance is the beauty that never fades! #style #fashion #thaknamanahai.” (sic)



A few days back, Sapna announced about her upcoming project ‘Majnu’ with brother Karan Choudhary.



Lately, she has been into the buzz for her latest Punjabi music video titled ‘Nachke Dikha De’. In the video, she can be seen essaying the role of a modern girl and plays the love interest of Azim Sheikh.

View this post on Instagram ❤️eid mubarak …… A post shared by Sapna Choudhary (@itssapnachoudhary) on Jun 5, 2019 at 2:33am PDT



Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in a couple of more music videos and Haryanvi web series ‘Chachi Ram Ram’.