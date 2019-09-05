Haryanvi desi queen Sapna Choudhary is making the internet go ablaze with her latest photos. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her series of glamorous pictures on Instagram and we can’t stop gushing over her. In the photos, she can be seen donning a sparkling dress teamed up with black high heels, a pair of earrings, subtle makeup, bold lipstick and hair styled in a bun. Her contagious smile and killer expressions will steal your heart away. Needless to say, she looks stunning in all her photos.

Sharing the post, she captioned it as, “Don’t let anyone dull your sparkle Smile always Styled by @suchirevasharma photography @tokasphotography #positivevibes #style #ootd #happiness #blessed #thankgod #thaknamnahai #desiqueen. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:



Earlier, she has shared the poster of her upcoming music video titled ‘Lootera’. The song has been composed, written and crooned by R Nait. The music has been given by Archie. In the poster, Sapna looks drop-dead gorgeous in orange choli and blue lehenga. She has accessorised her look with bangles and golden jewellery and her desi avatar will definitely brighten up your day.



A few days back, the ‘Anarkali of Haryana’ shared a video where she can be seen grooving to Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal along with Gudiya Hamari Sabhi Pe Bhari actor Sarika Bahroliya. Dressed in a beautiful green ensemble, Sapna’s signature moves is hard to miss.



Meanwhile, on the work front, she is gearing up for her web series ‘Chachi Ram Ram”. She will also be seen in a music video along with Mika Singh.