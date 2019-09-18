Haryanvi dancer and singer Sapna Choudhary, who is popularly known as ‘desi queen’, has shared her pictures on Instagram and her fans cannot keep calm. She has gained immense popularity from her stage shows. Not only this, but last year she lost tons of weight and since then no stopping to her. She is not only an inspiration in the dancing world but is now also known for her style statement. Earlier today, she has shared her gorgeous photos in a black crop top and long blue skirt. She completed her look with black sneakers, bold lipstick, subtle makeup, smokey eyes and minimal jewellery. Needless to say, she looks drop-dead gorgeous with killer expressions on her face.

Sharing the post, she captioned it, “हमसे जलने वाले भी कमाल के होते है,महफिले तो खुद की होती है पर चर्चे हमारे होते है #positivevibes #thankgod #event #workholic #desiqueen #look. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:



Earlier, she has uploaded her pictures donning a sparkling dress teamed up with black high heels, a pair of earrings, subtle makeup, bold lipstick and hair styled in a bun. Her contagious smile and killer expressions will steal your heart away. Needless to say, she looks stunning in all her photos. Sharing the post, she captioned it as, “Don’t let anyone dull your sparkle Smile always Styled by @suchirevasharma photography @tokasphotography #positivevibes #style #ootd #happiness #blessed #thankgod #thaknamnahai #desiqueen. (sic)”



Recently, she has shared the poster of her upcoming music video titled ‘Lootera’. The song has been composed, written and crooned by R Nait. The music has been given by Archie. In the poster, Sapna looks drop-dead gorgeous in orange choli and blue lehenga. She has accessorised her look with bangles and golden jewellery and her desi avatar will definitely brighten up your day.