Haryanvi bombshell Sapna Choudhary is an amazing dancer and singer. She keeps treating her fans with hot moves and songs. This time, the diva is setting major fashion goals and her Instagram is the proof! The actress who is currently in the capital acing the style game and her simple yet gorgeous looks in monsoon is winning the internet. Her monsoon fashion collection is admirable indeed as she was spotted slaying the boots in style.

Recently, Sapna shared a picture of herself on social media where she looked absolutely stunning. She was seen enjoying a stroll on the streets of Delhi sporting a t-shirt with black joggers and ankle-length black boots. Sharing the post on Instagram, she captioned it saying, “Miss always right ❤️

Sapna Choudhary has recently released her latest song Panihari, sung by Raju Punjabi, which has taken the internet by storm now. In the latest Haryanvi song, Sapna Choudhary can be seen carrying a water pot in a traditional desi avatar. The music video features Haryanvi sensation and actor Mehar Risky. Lyrics of the song ‘Panihari’ are penned by Satish Painter, music is composed by VR Bros and music video if directed by Farishta.

Sapna got fame after Haryanvi song ‘Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal’. The song is still ruling the playlist. Through this song, she won many hearts. She also danced to it during her stay in the ‘Bigg Boss’ house.