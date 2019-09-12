Haryanvi sizzler and beauty Sapna Choudhary, who is known for her killer dance moves, often flaunts her style statement on Instagram. She never fails to impress her followers with the upcoming trends and fashion police with her sartorial choices and hot looks. Recently, the bombshell took to social media to share her series of videos and boomerang from the latest shoot and it is all about the neon game.

Sapna has shared the videos on the Instagram story and kills her look in a neon tracksuit with a high pony, subtle makeup and black boots.

Watch the videos here:

PC: Sapna’s Instagram

A few days ago, Sapna Choudhary shared a series of glamorous pictures on Instagram which went viral. She donned a sparkling sequence dress teamed up with black high heels, a pair of earrings, subtle makeup, bold lipstick and hair styled in a bun. Her contagious smile and killer expressions will steal your heart away.

A few days back, the ‘Anarkali of Haryana’ shared a video where she can be seen grooving to Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal along with Gudiya Hamari Sabhi Pe Bhari actor Sarika Bahroliya. Dressed in a beautiful green ensemble, Sapna’s signature moves is hard to miss.

On the work front, Sapna is gearing up for her web series ‘Chachi Ram Ram”. She will also be seen in a music video along with Mika Singh.